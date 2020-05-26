East Asia Pacific

Rights group: Satellite Images Show Myanmar Village Burning

By Associated Press
May 26, 2020 09:32 AM
In this photo released by the Myanmar Army, a fire burns May 16, 2020, in the predominantly ethnic Rakhine village of Let Kar…
In this photo released by the Myanmar Army, a fire burns May 16, 2020, in the predominantly ethnic Rakhine village of Let Kar in Rakhine State's Mrauk-U township, western Myanmar.

YANGON, MYANMAR - Satellite imagery that shows a village burning in a conflict zone in western Myanmar lends credence to reports that houses were set ablaze there by government soldiers, a major human rights group said Tuesday.

Human Rights Watch said in a statement that an investigation is necessary to determine who was responsible for setting at least 200 buildings on fire on May 16 in the village of Let Kar in Rakhine state's Mrauk-U township.

The burning of villages was a tactic used on a large scale by the military in Rakhine in 2017, according to investigations carried out separately by the United Nations and human rights groups. The tactic was used at the time against villages housing civilians from the Muslim Rohingya minority community.

Since January last year, Rakhine has been the scene of an increasingly fierce armed conflict between the government and the Arakan Army, a guerrilla force of the Rakhine ethnic minority seeking greater autonomy for the state. The government recently officially declared the Arakan Army a terrorist organization.

Online media sympathetic to the Rakhine cause blame Myanmar's military for setting the fires in Let Kar, while the military has blamed the guerrillas. Access to the area by qualified independent observers is discouraged. Human Rights Watch said most of the village's residents abandoned the area over a year ago when fighting increased.

Human Rights Watch said that a satellite photo taken on the morning of May 16 shows no signs of damage in Let Kar, but that remote imaging by an environmental satellite detected extensive fires burning there in the afternoon. It estimated that at least 200 buildings were burned, and said the imagery was consistent with accounts provided by witnesses on the ground.

A villager contacted by phone told The Associated Press that soldiers opened fire with heavy weapons at the village's entrance, and soon afterward fires broke out in the center and southern parts of the village as gunfire continued.

"They left Let Kar at around 4:30 pm. When they left, the whole village was burning. They were inside the village for more than two hours," said the villager, a 39-year-old man who asked not to be named because he feared for his safety.

The military's version of the incident, issued May 17, said its soldiers had entered the village on patrol and were attacked by the Arakan Army. Its statement blamed the guerrillas for setting the fires before retreating. The military also released photos of the burning village, including several evidently taken by a drone, that it said backed its version of events.

"The burning of Let Kar village has all the hallmarks of Myanmar military arson on Rohingya villages in recent years," said Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director for Human Rights Watch. "A credible and impartial investigation is urgently needed to find out what happened, punish those responsible, and provide compensation to villagers harmed."

The military claimed it was carrying out counterinsurgency operations against Rohingya insurgents in 2017, but critics charge they were employing a campaign of terror to drive the Rohingya out of the country. An estimated 740,000 Rohingya fled to neighboring Bangladesh, where they remain in refugee camps.

Human Rights Watch also said the military raided Let Kar in April last year and detained 27 men for interrogation about alleged links to the Arakan Army. The military-owned Myawaddy newspaper reported that three of the detainees died in custody of "heart failure," said the New York-based rights group.

Related Stories

Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, Yanghee Lee gives her report to the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, March 11, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
UN Official Requests New Probes into Claims of War Crimes in Myanmar
Yanghee Lee accuses Myanmar’s military Wednesday of 'inflicting immense suffering' on ethnic minorities in Rakhine and Chin states
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 13:07
COVID-19 Pandemic
For Myanmar's Refugees, Hunger is Bigger Concern Than COVID-19
Access to food, aid and information has become increasingly difficult as travel restrictions and lockdowns increase
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sandford
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 07:48
Arakan Army recruits scale the climbing ropes at the Laiza, Kachin State base camp.
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Clashes Take Heavy Toll on Ethnic Groups in Rakhine, Chin States
Myanmar’s military has been carrying out almost daily airstrikes and shelling in populated areas
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Sat, 04/18/2020 - 16:04
Myanmar IDP Camps Brace for Coronavirus Outbreak
00:01:54
COVID-19 Pandemic
Myanmar IDP Camps Brace for Coronavirus Outbreak
In Myanmar, an estimated 350,000 internally displaced persons living in crowded and sometimes unsanitary conditions face the danger of a widespread outbreak of COVID-19. Special teams are forming in some of the camps to help provide information and some equipment to prevent a disaster as the country comes to grips with the pandemic. Steve Sandford reports from Thailand.
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sandford
Tue, 04/28/2020 - 05:57
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Rights group: Satellite Images Show Myanmar Village Burning

In this photo released by the Myanmar Army, a fire burns May 16, 2020, in the predominantly ethnic Rakhine village of Let Kar…
East Asia Pacific

North and South Korea Violated Armistice During Gunfire Exchange at DMZ, UN Says

A directional sign showing the distance to N. Korea's Kaesong city and S. Korea's capital Seoul is seen near the wire fences decorated with ribbons written with reunification wishing at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, S. Korea, May 26, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

More COVID-19 Lockdown Restrictions to Be Eased in New Zealand  

Passengers wait to board their flight at Christchurch Airport in Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, May 14, 2020. New Zealand…
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Leader Says Controversial Security Law is Nothing to Worry About

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam listens to reporters' questions during a press conference in Hong Kong, Tuesday, May 26,…
East Asia Pacific

After Record Drug Bust, Questions of Opioid Crisis Creeping into Asia

FILE - Myanmar police officers inspect seized drugs during a destruction ceremony of seized narcotic drugs on the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Monday, June 26, 2017.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims