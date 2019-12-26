East Asia Pacific

Riot Police Storm Shopping Malls as Protests Continue in Hong Kong

By Verna Yu
December 26, 2019 12:32 PM
Riot police gesture as they gather at a shopping mall during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Dec. 26, 2019.
Riot police gesture as they gather at a shopping mall during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Dec. 26, 2019.

HONG KONG - Riot police stormed shopping malls for a third day of Christmas protests in Hong Kong on Thursday and detained a number of people after masked protesters roamed through shops, some throwing paint and disrupting restaurant services.

Christmas in Hong Kong is usually bustling with commercial activity, tourists and local people flocking to shops and restaurants and strolling on both sides of the scenic Victoria Harbor to watch festive illuminations. 

But during this holiday, streets and malls in shopping districts are filled with tension, after police fired tear gas, rubber bullets and pepper spray at protesters and beat and arrested many of them.  They also conducted indiscriminate stop-and-search procedures on shoppers, passersby and journalists during the past three nights.

On Christmas Eve, protesters blocked roads, vandalized businesses seen as pro-government and threw sporadic fuel bombs but protests on Christmas and Boxing days were less intense.

On Thursday, hundreds of mostly black-clad protesters shouted slogans and marched through several shopping malls across the city in response to online calls to disrupt business in the Asian financial hub during the Christmas holidays.

Their actions were part of the six-month anti-government movement to pressure authorities to meet their political demands, which include universal suffrage and an independent investigation into police brutality. 

The anti-government movement in Hong Kong, sparked by a controversial extradition law, is showing no signs of abating.  The extradition law, which would have allowed individuals to be sent to mainland China for trials, was belatedly scrapped three months after the initial protests in June, but resentment against authorities has risen because of police violence against demonstrators and the government’s refusal to meet other demands.  

Protesters say they are now venting their anger towards the police and the government, which they accuse of serving Beijing rather than ordinary Hong Kongers.

Riot police on Thursday stormed into a mall in out-of-town Tai Po and made several arrests, after masked protesters roamed through the mall, chanting slogans such as "liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times" and "disband the police force immediately," reported public broadcaster RTHK. Some protesters had targeted a restaurant earlier, scattering menus and packets of condiments all over a table, the report said. Many restaurants and shops pulled down their shutters.

Earlier in the day, black-clad, masked protesters also roamed another shopping mall in Mongkok, a bustling downtown shopping district and shouted slogans.

Protesters carry a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times" as they march through a shopping mall in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, Dec. 26, 2019.
Protesters carry a flag reading "Liberate Hong Kong, the Revolution of Our Times" as they march through a shopping mall in Causeway Bay in Hong Kong, Dec. 26, 2019.

The confrontations between protesters and riot police continued late into the night, with people cursing the police, pointing laser pointers and throwing bottles at officers, while police pointed guns, pepper spray and bright lights at journalists and onlookers.  

Tension remained high in Mongkok at night as police lined up dozens of protesters against shuttered shops, ordered them to put their hands up and searched them.

A large number of riot police were patrolling in a mall in Tsim Sha Tsui, a tourist spot with luxury hotels and shops, and stopping and checking the identity of many passersby. On Christmas Eve, police shot multiple rounds of tear gas, engulfing the area.

Police said they arrested 43, including teenagers as young as 15, in Mongkok in the early hours of Thursday for illegal assembly.

The Christmas unrest broke out after a few weeks of relative calm in a city that has been roiled by the civil unrest that had seen more than 6,000 people arrested, some as young as 12. The brief period of calm came after thousands were arrested in violent clashes at two universities and after the pro-democracy camp last month won a landslide victory in local district elections, which have no direct political power.

Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government issued a statement on Thursday, insisting that it has "firmly upheld human rights and freedoms" and criticized an online group, Stand with Hong Kong, for its remarks that Hong Kongers have been suppressed in their fight for democracy and subjected to police brutality and repression.

"This is a patently groundless, insulting and malicious accusation which must be rejected outright," said the statement.  The group has invited British religious leaders to urge their government to ensure that Hong Kong citizen rights were safeguarded.

The Hong Kong government instead blamed protesters for resorting to violence in recent months.  "Contrary to their claims to be campaigning for freedom, the radicals and violent protesters have openly joined hands to undermine the rights and freedoms of those who do not agree with them and attack the rule of law in an organized fashion," it said.
 

 

Related Stories

Riot police detain a protester, left lying on the ground, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019…
East Asia Pacific
Clashes Mar Christmas Celebrations in Hong Kong
Police use tear gas and pepper spray to break up anti-government protests
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Wed, 12/25/2019 - 12:10
Riot police confront protesters during a rally on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong, Dec. 24, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protesters Clash with Police During Christmas Eve Confrontations
Large crowds gather in several shopping malls and busy tourist area in response to online calls to voice their discontent with government and to demand greater democracy
Default Author Profile
By Verna Yu
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 13:56
Plainclothes police officers detain a man (C) during a march through the Harbour City shopping mall in the Tsim Sha Tsui district of Hong Kong, Dec. 21, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Hong Kong Protesters Face Off With Police in Mall Protests
Riot police swept into several shopping malls Saturday, chasing off and arresting some anti-government demonstrators who had gathered to press their demands during the peak shopping weekend before Christmas
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 08:19
Default Author Profile
Written By
Verna Yu

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thousands in Asia Marvel at 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse is seen though safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

Russia, Iran, China Hold Joint Naval Drills

Chinese patrol ship Haixun 01 is pictured during a search for Flight MH370, in the south Indian Ocean, April 5, 2014. (CNS photo)
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia, Thailand Mark 15th Anniversary of Massive Tsunami

People pray at a mass grave site for the victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami, during the commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the disaster in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

US-China Phase One Deal Suggests Cease-fire, Not Long-Term Truce: Analysts

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. China will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for Trump's Sept. 1 duty increase.
East Asia Pacific

China Slams US Defense Act Over Trade Restrictions

US President Donald Trump (R) hands US General John W. Raymond a document after signing the "National Defense Authorization Act…