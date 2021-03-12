East Asia Pacific

Rohingya Refugees Seeking Protection from UNHCR Detained

By Shaikh Azizur Rahman
March 12, 2021 09:22 PM
Rahima kato, a Rohingya woman displays identity cards of her family members issued by United Nations High Commissioner for…
A Rohingya woman displays family members' identity cards issued by United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) at their makeshift camp on the outskirts of Jammu, India, March 9,2021.

Police in New Delhi detained dozens of Rohingya refugees when they came to the office of the U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) seeking protection from what they described as harassment by police.

More than 200 Rohingya refugees in the northern city of Jammu were detained last week and the police identified the refugees as “illegal immigrants," according to a statement issued by authorities. The police said the refugees will face deportation to Myanmar, where they had previously fled what has been described by advocates as genocidal violence.

After the refugees in Jammu were told that more Rohingya would be detained from the area and that those who hold the UNHCR-issued ID cards would not be spared, some Rohingya families, afraid of being arrested and deported, went to the UNHCR office in Delhi seeking protection.

“We have detained 88 Rohingya, including some women and children,” a police officer from the Vikaspuri police station in Delhi told VOA. “Police will act against these illegal immigrants from Myanmar. They could not show their passport and Indian visas. So, we have detained them,” said the officer who refusing to give his name, “they are in police custody now.”

The government of Myanmar revoked the citizenship rights of the Rohingya in 1982.

Since then, the minority Rohingya Muslims have fled to neighboring Bangladesh and other countries, including India, largely to escape discrimination, violence and poverty. Last year an estimated 40,000 Rohingya refugees lived in India, scattered across several states.

However, an anti-Rohingya sentiment has been increasing in predominantly Hindu India after the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) swept to power in 2014. Leaders from BJP and other Hindu nationalist parties have since been demanding that the Rohingya refugees be expelled from the country.

Stateless Rohingyas from Myanmar have no way to travel to any country legally, and their status as refugees is not always recognized, as is the case in India. India did not sign the 1951 U.N. Refugee Convention and thus treats all Rohingya entering the country as illegal immigrants. There are a few hundred Rohingya currently jailed in India. In the past three years, India deported about 100 Rohingya refugees to Myanmar.

The UNHCR issues identity cards to registered refugees to help prevent their arbitrary arrest, detention and deportation. However in India hundreds of Rohingya refugees have been arrested and jailed, despite holding valid UNHCR cards. Almost all of the estimated 220 Rohingya refugees who were detained in Jammu last week carried the UNHCR refugee ID cards.

A Rohingya community leader in Jammu said the refugees who have been detained in Delhi are afraid of deportation to Myanmar.

“One of the arrested Rohingya said to me over the phone that they are being held in a jail-like detention center. ‘To avoid detention in Jammu we came to Delhi seeking protection from the UNHCR,’” the refugee told a community leader who spoke to VOA. The leader who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal by the police said the refugee told him they are in a state of limbo “‘Now we have been detained in Delhi. We are very anxious, shall we be deported to Myanmar.’”

UNHCR has voiced concern over Thursday’s detention of 88 Rohingya refugees who traveled to its office in New Delhi to seek assistance, Indrika Ratwatte, director of the UNHCR regional bureau for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement.

“UNHCR is seeking immediate access to those who have been transferred to a government facility at this stage. We urge the Indian authorities to ensure appropriate care and support to these refugees, among whom are a number of women and children.”

Abul Hashim, a Rohingya refugee in Jammu said that everyone in his five-member family had UNHCR ID card but still he was afraid they would all be arrested and deported.

“People holding UNHCR cards are also being arrested. We are extremely scared of being arrested and deported to Myanmar. Myanmar is still very unsafe for Rohingya. We cannot return home yet,” Hashim told VOA.

“The UNHCR has failed to protect us from being identified as illegal immigrants and arrested in India. This is very disappointing for all Rohingya refugees in India,” he added.

Related Stories

FILE - Rohingya refugee Shahid Hussain, 10, offers prayers after Iftar (breaking fast) time as his sister Sania, 2, sleeps.
South & Central Asia
Rights Groups Urge India to Halt Plans to Deport Rohingya Refugees to Myanmar
Police have told Rohingya refugees living in slums in Jammu city that more Rohingyas are to be rounded up and deported
Default Author Profile
By Shaikh Azizur Rahman
Thu, 03/11/2021 - 03:22 AM
Mohammad Salim, a Rohingya Muslim refugee, with his wife and children, in a village in eastern Indian state of West Bengal. Salim was recently caught by Indian police and jailed after being charged as an illegal immigrant. (Shaikh Azizur Rahman/VOA)
South & Central Asia
Rohingya Refugees Face New Crackdown in India
Some believe arrests are motivated by a coming state election in West Bengal
Default Author Profile
By Shaikh Azizur Rahman
Tue, 02/16/2021 - 07:14 PM
Children look at debris after a fire outbreak in Rohingya refugee camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Jan. 14, 2021.
East Asia Pacific
Bangladesh Expects to Start Rohingya Repatriation to Myanmar in June
Many Rohingya remain doubtful, saying demands for assurances from Myanmar have not been met
Default Author Profile
By Shaikh Azizur Rahman
Wed, 01/20/2021 - 12:55 PM
FILE - Reporters cover proceedings outside a court in Dhaka, Bangladesh, May 3, 2016. A Bangladeshi journalists group is expressing outrage over the recent detention and one year sentence given to Bangla Tribune correspondent Ariful Islam.
Press Freedom
Rohingya Photojournalist Released on Bail from Bangladesh Prison, Still Faces Charges
Officials say Abul Kalam was interfering with local officials, but monitor groups say authorities arrested him for covering relocation of Rohingya refugees
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 12:47 PM
Default Author Profile
By
Shaikh Azizur Rahman
East Asia Pacific

Rohingya Refugees Seeking Protection from UNHCR Detained

Rahima kato, a Rohingya woman displays identity cards of her family members issued by United Nations High Commissioner for…
East Asia Pacific

Leaked Documents Suggest Fraying of China-Myanmar Ties

Oil tanks are seen at China's oil pipeline project on Madae island, Kyaukpyu township, Rakhine state, Myanmar October 7, 2015…
VOA News on China

Hong Kong Lawmakers: Beijing's Electoral Reforms 'Huge Step Backwards'

Officials attend a news conference on parliament's approval of the decision to change the Hong Kong electoral system in Beijing, March 12, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Olympic Host Japan Will Not Take Part in China Vaccine Offer

Seiko Hashimoto, front left, president of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games (Tokyo 2020),…
East Asia Pacific

China's Ant Group CEO Simon Hu Resigns

FILE PHOTO: CEO of Ant Group Simon Hu is seen on a giant screen as he delivers a speech at the INCLUSION Fintech Conference in Shanghai

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uighur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey