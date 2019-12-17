East Asia Pacific

Second China Aircraft Carrier Enters Service

By Agence France-Presse
December 17, 2019 07:51 AM
FILE - Fighter jets are seen on China's aircraft carrier Liaoning during a military drill of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the East China Sea, April 20, 2018.
FILE - Fighter jets are seen on China's aircraft carrier Liaoning during a military drill of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the East China Sea, April 20, 2018.

BEIJING - China's second aircraft carrier entered service on Tuesday, adding major firepower to its military ambitions as it faces tensions with self-ruled Taiwan as well as the US and regional neighbors around the disputed South China Sea.

The commissioning of the warship, named the Shandong, puts China in a small club of nations with multiple aircraft carriers, and the country is reportedly building a third.

China's first domestically built carrier was delivered to the People's Liberation Army navy in Sanya, on the southern island of Hainan, at a ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping, state media said.

China has one other carrier — the Liaoning  — a repurposed Soviet vessel bought from Ukraine that went into service in 2012.

Around 5,000 people attended Tuesday's ceremony, singing the national anthem as the national flag was raised, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi inspected an honor guard during the ceremony and met with service personnel on board the warship.

Hainan province is in the South China Sea east of Vietnam, which has competing claims in the waterway along with China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Brunei.

The 700-meter (2,400 feet) long carrier dock in Sanya is able to service multiple carriers simultaneously and is the largest port of its kind in Asia.

It is also home to the Yulin nuclear submarine base.

In November China confirmed that the Shandong aircraft carrier had sailed through the Taiwan Strait for "routine" training and tests, drawing the ire of Taipei.

China, which sees democratic Taiwan as part of its territory, has stepped up military drills around the island since Beijing-sceptic President Tsai Ing-wen came to power in 2016.

"With several Chinese carriers, the east coast of Taiwan may no longer be safe for Taiwan's defenders," said Steve Tsang, head of the China Institute at the School of Oriental and African Studies in London.

But it would take nearly a decade for the new carrier to be combat-ready, he added.

"The carriers do not really effect the balance of force between China and the U.S. — or Japan with its sophisticated sea and air capabilities," said James Goldrick, a naval and maritime strategy expert at the Australian National University

"They are extremely vulnerable to submarine attacks, particularly nuclear-powered submarines such as the U.S. Navy operates in the Western Pacific.

Big ambitions

Beijing has been ramping up its military ambitions and in July outlined a national defense plan to build a modern, high-tech army.

China's defense spending is second only to the United States  —  though it still lags far behind — and it said earlier this year it planned to raise it by 7.5 percent in 2019.

In March, Beijing said it would spend 1.19 trillion yuan ($177.6 billion) on defense in 2019, after it increased its outlay by 8.1 percent to 1.11 trillion yuan in 2018, according to a government report presented at the start of the annual meeting of the National People's Congress (NPC).

The nationalistic Global Times said Tuesday that thanks to "significant improvements," the second carrier is "not a copy of the first one and is much more powerful".

The carriers "have the potential to greatly increase China's capacity to coerce weaker Asian and Indian Ocean states, as well as to intervene to protect Chinese nationals and interests in failing states", Goldrick said.

A U.S. think tank reported in May that recent satellite photographs indicated that construction of a third Chinese aircraft carrier was well under way.

Adding a third aircraft carrier will put China in an elite club among naval powers but it will still lag far behind the United States, which has 10 nuclear-powered Nimitz-class "supercarriers" currently in service.

 

 

 

 

Related Stories

Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe meet before the start of their meeting in Singapore on the sidelines of the Shangri-La dialogue, May 31, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
US, China Defense Leaders Meet Amid Increased Tensions
Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe held talks Friday in Singapore, as the secretary worked to build the U.S.-China military relationship while reprimanding Chinese "bad behavior."The two spoke on the sidelines of the annual Shangri-La defense forum, as relations have been strained between the two countries by increased tensions over trade and security.Speaking to reporters ahead of the meeting, Shanahan said he would point…
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Fri, 05/31/2019 - 11:32
FILE - Chinese and Taiwanese flags are displayed around souvenir shops in Kinmen, Taiwan, Aug. 19, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Concerns Mean China Defense Budget Likely to Defy Slowing Economy
A slowing economy is unlikely to crimp China's 2019 defense budget rise, as Beijing earmarks more spending for modernization and big-ticket items like stealth jets, and focuses on Taiwan after a stern new year's speech from President Xi Jinping. The defense spending figure is closely watched worldwide for clues to China's strategic intentions as it develops new military capabilities, including aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. In 2018,…
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Second China Aircraft Carrier Enters Service

FILE - Fighter jets are seen on China's aircraft carrier Liaoning during a military drill of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy in the East China Sea, April 20, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Utility Buys 49% of Oman Power Grid

Power lines and wind turbines are seen at a wind and solar energy storage and transmission power station of State Grid Corporation of China, in Zhangjiakou of Hebei province, China, March 18, 2016.
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand IDs 2 Bodies not Found After Volcano Eruption

Relatives wait for rescue mission at Mataatua Mare house, following the White Island volcano eruption in Whakatane, New Zealand…
USA

Woman Gets 10 Months for Chinese Maternity Tourism Scheme

FILE - This March 3, 2015 file photo shows an upscale apartment complex where authorities say a birth tourism business charged…
Press Freedom

Rappler Journalist Ressa Launches Defense in Philippine Libel Case

Maria Ressa, co-founder and CEO of the Philippines-based news website Rappler, speaks to members of the media as she leaves…