East Asia Pacific

Seoul Court Orders Japan to Compensate 12 Korean Sex Slaves

By Associated Press
January 08, 2021 01:24 AM
A statue symbolizing a wartime sex slave is displayed near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A…
A statue symbolizing a wartime sex slave is displayed near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 8, 2021.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - A South Korean court on Friday ordered Japan to financially compensate 12 South Korean women forced to work as sex slaves for Japanese troops during World War II, the first such ruling expected to rekindle animosities between the Asian neighbors.

Japan immediately protested the ruling, maintaining that all wartime compensation issues were resolved under a 1965 treaty that normalized their ties.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled the Japanese government must give 100 million won ($91,360) each to the 12 women who filed the lawsuits in 2013 for their wartime sexual slavery.

The court said Japan's mobilization of these women as sexual slaves were “a crime against humanity.” It said that the mobilization happened when Japan “illegally occupied” the Korean Peninsula from 1910-45 so that its sovereign immunity cannot shield it from lawsuits in South Korea.

The court said the women were the victims of “harsh sexual activities” by Japanese troops, which caused bodily harm, venereal diseases and unwanted pregnancies and left “big mental scars” in the women's lives.

Observers say it's unlikely for Japan to abide by the South Korean court ruling. A support group for the Korean women said it may take legal steps to freeze Japanese government assets in South Korea if Japan refuses to compensate the women.

Japan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba summoned South Korean Ambassador Nam Gwan-pyo to register its protest of the ruling.

The verdict comes as South Korea seeks to repair strained ties with Japan over wartime history and trade, since the September departure of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who many South Koreans thinks attempted to gloss over Japan's colonial abuses.

The bilateral disputes flared following a 2018 ruling by South Korea's Supreme Court that called for Japanese companies to offer reparations to aging South Korean plaintiffs for their wartime forced labor. The dispute escalated into a trade war that saw both countries downgrade the other's trade status, and then spilled over to military matters when Seoul threatened to end a 2016 military intelligence-sharing agreement with Tokyo.

Related Stories

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus visit Kanda Myojin Shrine on the first business day…
East Asia Pacific
Japan Might Declare Tokyo State of Emergency Amid COVID-19 Surge
Prime Minister Suga says nationwide vaccination effort to begin in late February  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 04:03 AM
A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a photo near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea, Japan, Indonesia Record Highest Daily Increases in COVID Cases
Mexico first Latin American country with vaccination program; immunization campaigns starting in Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:38 AM
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask walks after his press conference at Prime Minister's office Friday, Aug…
East Asia Pacific
Ex-Japan Prime Minister to Face Questioning in Parliament Over Funding Scandal
Scandal could also damage his successor, Yoshihide Suga
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 10:29 PM
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga sits on the cockpit of an F-4EJ Kai fighter jet of Japan's Air Self-Defense Force after…
East Asia Pacific
Japan Cabinet OKs More Defense Funds Amid Potential Threats
Funding will develop longer-range cruise missiles and stealth fighters to counter potential threats from China and North Korea
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 12/21/2020 - 03:47 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Seoul Court Orders Japan to Compensate 12 Korean Sex Slaves

A statue symbolizing a wartime sex slave is displayed near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. A…
VOA News on China

Beijing Warns US Will Pay 'Heavy Price' if UN Ambassador Goes to Taiwan

FILE - In this Sept. 21, 2020, file photo, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft speaks during a news conference at…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Wuhan COVID Infections 3 times Higher than Official Figure, China Study Says

FILE PHOTO: Exhibition on China's fight against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Wuhan
VOA News on China

Speculation Grows Over Fate of Chinese Tech Billionaire Jack Ma

Alibaba Group co-founder and executive chairman Jack Ma attends the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai…
East Asia Pacific

Analysts: Extradition Treaty Between Turkey, China Endangers Uighur Refugees

Ethnic Uighur demonstrators take part in a protest against China, in Istanbul, Turkey October 1, 2020. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims