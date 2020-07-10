Seoul Mayor Found Dead Friday; Suicide Suspected

South Korean police say Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon was found dead early Friday, a suspected suicide.

The body of 64-year-old Park was found near an entrance at the mountain Bugaksan in Seoul after just midnight, several hours after he had been reported missing Thursday.

The day before, Park's former secretary filed a sexual harassment claim.

The Seoul Metropolitan Government said Friday a five-day funeral service will be held at Seoul National University Hospital.

The Korea Herald said Park apologized to everyone, mainly his family, in a note found at his home.

It is unclear whether an autopsy will be performed on Park, the first Seoul mayor to die in office.

Seo Jung-hyup, first vice mayor for administrative affairs, will serve as mayor until an election is held next April.

Park, who was serving his third and final term, was considered a potential presidential candidate.

He is survived by his wife, as well as a son and daughter.