East Asia Pacific

Seoul: Russian Jets Violate South Korea Airspace

By William Gallo
July 23, 2019 02:03 AM
FILE - In this April 28, 2005, file photo, a South Korean coast guard looks at Dokdo islets, known as "Takeshima" in Japanese, through a telescope on the patrol ship Sambong-ho on the East Sea, South Korea. South Korean jets fired warning shots…
In this April 28, 2005, file photo, a South Korean coast guard looks at Dokdo islets, known as "Takeshima" in Japanese, through a telescope on the patrol ship Sambong-ho on the East Sea, South Korea.

SEOUL - This story was last updated at 4:30 am.

South Korean jets fired flares and warning shots Tuesday after a Russian warplane violated its territorial airspace, according to Seoul’s defense ministry. 

South Korea scrambled multiple jets, including F-15Ks and F-16Ks, after the Russian plane entered South Korea’s territory over the East Sea, South Korean officials say.

After the South Korean jets fired warning shots, the Russian plane left South Korean territory. However, it returned a short time later, prompting the South Korean jets to fire more warning shots. 

Two other Russian planes, along with two Chinese military aircraft, were also operating within South Korea’s air defense identification zone on Tuesday, Seoul officials say. 

Air defense identification zones, which are not recognized by international treaties or laws, are meant to help countries identify and communicate with approaching foreign planes, in order to prevent miscommunication and accidental clashes.

Chinese and Russian planes have occasionally entered South Korea’s air defense identification zones. But South Korean officials say this is the first time that a Russian plane has violated its territorial skies. 

Seoul will lodge an official protest with Chinese and Russian embassy officials, South Korea’s defense ministry says. Moscow and Beijing have not commented on the incident.

Related Stories

An A-29 Super Tucano from the 81st Fighter Squadron prepares for takeoff at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, June 23, 2016. (Source - U.S. Department of Defense)
Middle East
Lebanon Receives 2 Military Aircraft From US
The Lebanese army says the United States has supplied Beirut with two A-29 Super Tucano light-attack aircraft designed for counter-insurgency operations.   The army said in a statement that the aircraft were handed to Lebanon on Monday at the Hamat air base north of the capital Beirut. It gave no further details.   Washington has been a major supporter of Lebanon's army, which until recently had been fighting the Islamic State group and al…
F-35 fighter jet (file photo)
Europe
Trump Veto of F-35s for Turkey Could Force Ankara to Buy Russian Aircraft 
Trump's decision pn jet sales appears to have taken Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan by surprise
Default Author Profile
By Dorian Jones
July 17, 2019
Scandinavia topographic map with Finland highlighted, partial graphic
Europe
Finland Says Russian Aircraft Suspected of Air Violation
Finland's defense ministry says a Russian aircraft is suspected of having violated the Nordic country's airspace on the Baltic Sea
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 17, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
William Gallo