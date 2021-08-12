East Asia Pacific

Ship Sailing Under Panama Flag Runs Aground in Northern Japan, Oil Leaking

By Reuters
August 12, 2021 02:25 AM
TOKYO - A Panamanian-registered ship ran aground in a northern Japanese harbor and was leaking oil, but there were no injuries among the 21 crew and the oil leak was being controlled with no signs it had reached shore, the Japan Coast Guard said.

The 39,910-tonne vessel, the Crimson Polaris, was carrying wood chips when it ran aground on Wednesday morning in Hachinohe harbor. It managed to free itself, but due to poor weather was unable to move far and ended up anchoring about 4 kilometers out from the port.

A crack developed in the hull and oil began leaking, with a slick 5.1 kilometers long by 1 kilometers wide visible by Thursday morning, the Coast Guard said, adding that containment measures were being taken by patrol boats. 

