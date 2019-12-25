East Asia Pacific

Singapore Police Probe Indian for Alleged Modi Citizenship Law Protest

By Reuters
December 25, 2019 10:18 PM
TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Singapore-economy-tourism-gaming" by Martin AbbugaoA picture taken on August 26, 2010 shows a Singapore…
FILE - A Singapore Police Coast Guard boat patrols in the Marina Bay area in Singapore.

SINGAPORE - Singapore police are investigating an Indian national for allegedly being involved in a public protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's controversial citizenship law. 

Unauthorized public assemblies and protests over political situations in other countries are banned in Singapore.  

Hundreds of thousands of people have taken to Indian streets to protest the citizenship law enacted by Modi's Hindu nationalist government that provides non-Muslim minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan who moved there before 2015 a pathway to Indian citizenship. 

Singapore police said following a report on December 24 they were investigating a 32-year-old male Indian national for participating in "a public assembly without a police permit" at the Marina Bay waterfront financial and tourist district.  

"He allegedly carried out the activity in Marina Bay, to show his opposition to India's Citizenship Amendment Bill," police said in a statement late Wednesday. 

The statement did not give any more details of the assembly. Local media reported the man posted a picture of himself on social media with a placard "to express his unhappiness.” 

The police said organizing or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and that they would not grant any permit for assemblies that advocate political causes of other countries. 

Related Stories

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally of his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi, Dec. 22, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Modi Defends India Citizenship Law as Protests Continue
At least 23 people have been killed in nearly two weeks of demonstrations and violence after India's parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Act which critics have deemed anti-Muslim
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/22/2019 - 07:56
Indian students of the Jamia Millia Islamia University and locals participate in a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, Dec. 21, 2019.
South & Central Asia
23 Dead, Hundreds Detained as Protests Grow Against India Citizenship Law
The ongoing backlash against the law marks the strongest show of dissent against the Hindu nationalist government of Prime Minister Modi since he was first elected in 2014
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 12/21/2019 - 04:46
A passenger bus goes up in flames during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act in New Delhi, India, Dec. 15, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Protests in New Delhi Against New India Citizenship Law Turn Violent
Police enter a university campus, use tear gas against students demonstrating; the new law makes tens of thousands of migrants, except Muslims, eligible to become Indian nationals
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 15:34
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Singapore Police Probe Indian for Alleged Modi Citizenship Law Protest

TO GO WITH AFP STORY "Singapore-economy-tourism-gaming" by Martin AbbugaoA picture taken on August 26, 2010 shows a Singapore…
East Asia Pacific

Rakhine Rebels Say Myanmar Official Killed in Fighting 

Burma map, state of Rakhine
East Asia Pacific

Clashes Mar Christmas Celebrations in Hong Kong

Riot police detain a protester, left lying on the ground, during a demonstration in Hong Kong, Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

Time and Cost of Relocation of US Base in Okinawa to Double

FILE - MV-22 Ospreys are seen at the U.S. Marine Corps Futenma Air Station and the surrounding area from an observation deck at a park in Ginowan, Okinawa Prefecture on southern Japan, 23, 2015.
East Asia Pacific

Wildfire-ravaged Areas of Australia get Holiday Relief

In this image made from video, an aerial scene shows firefighters extinguishing wildfires in the Adelaide Hills, Australia, Dec. 24, 2019.