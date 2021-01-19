East Asia Pacific

Snow Storm Strands about 130 Vehicles on Northern Japan Highway; One Dead

By Associated Press
January 19, 2021 02:52 PM
General view shows the site where cars were involved in a series of crashes when a snow storm struck a stretch of highway on the Tohoku Expressway in Osaki, Miyagi prefecture, northern Japan, Jan. 19, 2021.

Officials in Japan’s northern Miyagi Prefecture say a snowstorm that blanketed the region Tuesday caused a multi-car pile-up that left one driver dead, at least 10 injured and stranded about 200 people in at least 130 vehicles.

Japanese television showed video from the scene with many emergency crews attempting to help motorists, while snow continued to fall.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency’s regional headquarters in Miyagi Prefecture’s capital, Sendai, is forecasting more heavy snow along with high winds into Wednesday in Japan’s Hokuriku, Tohoku and Hokkaido regions, with record snowfall of up to 50 centimeters.

