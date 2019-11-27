East Asia Pacific

South Korea Fires Warning Shots at North Korean Ship

By Associated Press
November 27, 2019 04:01 AM
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers look at the South side as a South Korean stands guard near the…
In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers look at the South side as a South Korean stands guard near the spot where a North Korean soldier crossed the border on Nov. 13 at the Panmunjom, in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea.

SEOUL - South Korea says it has fired warning shots to repel a North Korean merchant ship that violated their disputed western sea boundary.

South Korea's military says it believes the North Korean ship crossed the sea boundary on Wednesday due to bad weather and an engine problem.

It says it's the second time that South Korea has fired warning shots to drive back a North Korean ship in the area since South Korea's current liberal government took office in 2017. The first incident happened in September.

Ties between the two Koreas are strained amid a stalemate in U.S.-led diplomacy on ending the North Korean nuclear crisis.

North Korea said Monday its troops conducted artillery firing drills near the sea boundary, drawing formal protests from South Korea.

Related Stories

A man watches a TV showing a file image of a North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. North Korea on Tuesday continued to ramp up its weapons demonstrations by…
East Asia Pacific
Experts: North Korea’s Nuclear Weapons, Missiles Make It Less Secure
Pyongyang believes its nuclear weapons and missile programs guarantees its regime survival, but experts say they make North Korea less safe because they are targets for US military
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 01:57
South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks during a meeting with executives from South Korea's top 30 conglomerates at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul
East Asia Pacific
Japan-South Korea Tensions Could Hamper US Efforts in North Korea
Dispute over Japan's restrictions on high-tech materials essential for South Korean TVs, memory chips and smartphones also threatens regional stability 
Default Author Profile
By Christy Lee
Thu, 07/11/2019 - 23:11
FILE - U.S. soldiers wait for a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump (not pictured) in Osan Air Base, South Korea, June 30, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Pentagon Rejects Report US Pulling Forces From South Korea
Conservative South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo cites 'diplomatic source in Washington' saying US military was 'preparing to withdraw one brigade' from peninsula, if negotiations over payment for US troops in South Korea did not progress
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 11/21/2019 - 11:56
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

South Korea Fires Warning Shots at North Korean Ship

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2017, file photo, North Korean soldiers look at the South side as a South Korean stands guard near the…
USA

Trump: He and China's Xi Want Things to 'Go Well' in Hong Kong

President Donald Trump signs an executive order establishing the Task Force on Missing and Murdered American Indians and Alaska Natives, in the Oval Office of the White House, Nov. 26, 2019, in Washington.
East Asia Pacific

Probe Sought Over Concern China Can Shut Down Philippine Power

Filipino lineworkers repair power meters atop electricity post at the main street of Quiapo city, metro Manila, Philippines…
East Asia Pacific

pope japan visit
Pope Francis leaving Japan
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Gets Double Dose of US Waterway Diplomacy

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper in Vietnam