East Asia Pacific

South Korea Marks 70 Years Since Outbreak of War with North

By Jason Strother
June 25, 2020 03:40 AM
Korean War veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in Cheorwon, near the…
Korean War veterans attend a ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the Korean War in Cheorwon, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, June 25, 2020.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - South Korea is commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Korean War’s outbreak amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The anniversary is not an official holiday, but the occasion is often marked with ceremonies, war photography exhibitions and tours to former battlefield sites for visiting foreign veterans.

This year, many public observances have been scaled down or canceled because of the coronavirus, which health officials say is now in its second wave in South Korea.

Kim Young-ho was among 370 Korean War veterans honored Thursday morning at a ceremony in Cheorwon County, northeast of Seoul and adjacent to the demilitarized zone that has separated the two Koreas since the early 1950s.

Seoul’s Ministry of Patriots and Veterans Affairs estimates 84,000 Korean War veterans are still alive.

In accordance with physical-distancing regulations, all participants in the event were required to wear masks and were seated a meter away from each other. Guest attendance was more limited than was the case in previous years, local officials said.

Kim said it was inevitable that the commemoration needed to be smaller because of the coronavirus but that he is more disappointed that after 70 years, the standoff between the two Koreas is still not resolved.

“I feel this status quo will last until I die,” the 89-year old said.

Faced with restrictions on in-person observances, some cultural institutions are making their Korean War anniversary exhibitions available online.

The Korean Film Archive is showing five feature-length movies about the war on its YouTube channel and will make several short films available on its video-on-demand service this month, planning official Jeon Min-hwa said, adding the screenings are meant to remind viewers that the conflict is “still ongoing.”  A peace treaty to officially end the war has still not been signed.

The National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art in Seoul is using its YouTube channel to display around 250 works of art that depict wartime scenes.

Park Yu-lee, a communications official at the museum, told VOA by email the Korean War has gradually become “defamiliarized” in the public memory.

The effect of the global pandemic on commemorations of the war outbreak anniversary is also being felt far beyond the divided peninsula, some historians said.

Andrew Salmon, author of two books on the Korean War, said the coronavirus has added extra urgency to what is normally a “somber remembrance.”

This year’s observances were meant to be a “last hurrah” for many of the conflict’s foreign veterans, who had planned to travel to South Korea for the occasion, the Seoul-based British writer said, adding that all of these men are now in the “twilight of their lives.”

“This was probably the last anniversary that many of these men would have been able to attend,” Salmon said, “The living history of the war is fading.” 

 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister Kim Yo Jong attend a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in…
East Asia Pacific
Kim Jong Un Calls Off 'Military Action' Against South Korea 
Statement may be designed to reduce tensions with Seoul
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Wed, 06/24/2020 - 05:00
FILE - North Korean youth and students wearing protective face masks hold a rally condemning leaflets launched by defectors in South Korea with messages critical of Kim Jong Un's regime, in Pyongyang, North Korea, June 6, 2020. (Kyodo via Reuters)
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Says Millions of Leaflets Readied Against South
Move is to retaliate against Seoul for anti-Pyongyang leaflets floated over the border
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 06/21/2020 - 21:35
A South Korean army soldier comes out from their military guard post in Paju, South Korea, near the border with North Korea, June 19, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
N. Korea Preparing to Send Anti-South Leaflets, Denouncing Defectors
South harshly criticizes the move as tensions in the peninsula rise
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 07:45
South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul gets into a car as he leaves the government complex in Seoul, South Korea,…
East Asia Pacific
South Korean Unification Minister Resigns
Kim Yeon-chul steps down over heightened tensions on Korean Peninsula
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/19/2020 - 04:15
Default Author Profile
By
Jason Strother

Child Marriage

Europe

Analysts See Shift in EU’s Approach Toward Dealing With China  

European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen leave after attending a news…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Some States Break Virus Records as US Caseload Grows Anew

Children receive temperature checks to prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Carls Family YMCA summer camp
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Announces Aid Plan for Hong Kongers Who Have Fled to Taiwan

Hong Kong anti-government protesters attend a rally in support of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen outside the Democratic…
East Asia Pacific

Australians Lose Trust in China, Survey Finds

People cross a traffic intersection in the central business district of Sydney, Australia, June 18, 2020.
VOA News on China

China Sends 8 Military Planes into Taiwan Airspace; Analysts See Move as Warning to US and Others

China's H-6 bomber jets fly in formation past the sun during a parade to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the founding of…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims