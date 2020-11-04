East Asia Pacific

South Korea OKs Single Test for COVID-19, Flu

By Associated Press
November 04, 2020 03:49 PM
FILE - Medical workers in a booth take samples from people for COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2020.
FILE - Medical workers in a booth take samples from people for COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2020.

SEOUL - Health officials in South Korea have approved a new test that's designed to detect both COVID-19 and seasonal influenza from the same samples, which would help prevent disruption at hospitals as the pandemic stretches into the flu season.

The country has struggled to stem the coronavirus, which some experts say could spread more broadly during cold weather when people spend more time indoors.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Wednesday reported 118 new cases of COVID-19, most of them in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area. The national caseload is now at 26,925, including 474 deaths.

People have been increasingly venturing out in public after the government eased social distancing restrictions last month to support the weak economy. 

"Despite efforts by health authorities to trace contacts and suppress transmissions, such efforts have been outpaced by the speed of viral spread," senior Health Ministry official Yoon Taeho said during a virus briefing.

The new test, which targets genes that are specific to both COVID-19 and seasonal flu, is an evolved version of PCR tests that are used to detect COVID-19 from samples taken from noses or throats. Laboratories use machines to amplify genetic materials so that even tiny quantities of the virus can be detected.

The illnesses are hard to tell apart by their symptoms, so having a diagnosis for both in three to six hours "would be convenient for patients and also reduce the burden of medical workers," Yoon said.

 

Related Stories

Students wearing masks rest amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in Seoul, South Korea, August 25, 2020. REUTERS…
COVID-19 Pandemic
COVID Surge in South Korea Prompts School Closures
Meanwhile, WHO issues mask-wearing guidelines for children 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 08/25/2020 - 11:51 AM
A woman walks in front of a banner showing a face mask displayed on the wall of the city hall in Seoul on August 20, 2020. …
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea Warns It’s on Brink of Nationwide Pandemic 
New infections emerge in all of South Korea’s 17 regions 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/23/2020 - 07:14 AM
A bus shelter designed to block people with fever amid a spread of the coronavirus, is installed at a bus stop in Seoul, South…
East Asia Pacific
South Korean Doctors On Strike Over Training Plan as COVID Cases Spike
Latest infections clustered around churches, where many engaged in high-risk activities such as choir, sharing meals and not properly wearing masks
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/14/2020 - 10:48 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

South Korea OKs Single Test for COVID-19, Flu

FILE - Medical workers in a booth take samples from people for COVID-19 tests at a makeshift clinic in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 20, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Heralding Deal with China, Philippines Restarts Offshore Oil-Gas Exploration in Disputed Sea

FILE - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte attends a meeting with members of the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases in Davao province, southern Philippines, Aug. 17, 2020.
Economy & Business

Asian Markets Post Another Day of Gains Despite Unsettled US Presidential Election

Traders wearing protective masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus work beside an electronic board showing morning…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia to Lift COVID-19 Border Restrictions in Most Populous States

FILE PHOTO: People take photos in front of a 'Welcome Back' sign after coronavirus disease restrictions were eased in Melbourne
East Asia Pacific

S. Korean Troops Capture N. Korean Who Crossed DMZ

North Korean soldiers are seen at a military fence next to a guard post in the North Korean border county of Kaepoong, as seen…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims