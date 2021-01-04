East Asia Pacific

South Korean Population Declined for First Time in 2020

By VOA News
January 04, 2021 09:19 AM
People wearing face masks walk during a lunch break at Cheonggye stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2021.
People wearing face masks walk during a lunch break at Cheonggye stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2021.

New census data released Monday shows South Korea’s population falling for the first time in 2020, adding further worries in a nation with one of the lowest birth rates in the world.

South Korea had a total population of 51,829,023 people as of December 31, according to figures released by the Ministry of Interior and Safety. The data also reveals the country had a record low 275,815 births, compared to 307,764 deaths, a change of 3.1% from 2019.

The data also shows South Korea’s population is aging rapidly, with just over 30% of people in their 40s and 50s, and nearly a quarter 60 years old or older.

The ministry said South Korea’s declining birth rates shows there “needs to be a fundamental change in the governmental policies such as welfare, education, and national defense, accordingly."

Experts have pinpointed a number of reasons for the declining birth rate, including the high costs of living, and South Korea’s competitive society that prompts young adults to pursue and maintain high-paying careers at the expense of marriage and children.

President Moon Jae-in recently unveiled a set of initiatives aimed at boosting South Korea’s population, including offering cash bonuses for childbirth, monthly cash allowances for children and expanded benefits for families with multiple children.

 

Related Stories

A woman wearing a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus takes a photo near a Christmas decoration in Seoul, South…
COVID-19 Pandemic
South Korea, Japan, Indonesia Record Highest Daily Increases in COVID Cases
Mexico first Latin American country with vaccination program; immunization campaigns starting in Chile, Costa Rica and Argentina
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 12/25/2020 - 05:38 AM
Buddhist believers pray for their children’s success in the college entrance examinations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID…
Student Union
South Korea to Hold College Entrance Test Amid Pandemic 'Third Wave'
Health authorities are stepping-up efforts to prevent test sites from becoming coronavirus hotspots
Default Author Profile
By Jason Strother
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 11:40 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

South Korean Population Declined for First Time in 2020

People wearing face masks walk during a lunch break at Cheonggye stream in downtown Seoul, South Korea, Jan. 4, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Japan Considers Placing Tokyo Under State of Emergency Amid COVID-19 Surge

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus visit Kanda Myojin Shrine on the first business day…
East Asia Pacific

China-Vietnam Border Wall Would Target Smugglers, Chinese Economic Refugees

An empty border gate with China's Dong Xing town is seen amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Quang Ninh…
East Asia Pacific

New Year, New Charges as Thai Protesters Slapped with Royal Defamation Charges

Police move to strengthen barriers with pro-democracy protesters during a rally, Dec. 10, 2020 in Bangkok, Thailand.
East Asia Pacific

Australia Amends National Anthem to Acknowledge Indigenous History

Members of Australia's team lock arms during the national anthem before their semifinal match against Spain in the FIBA…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims