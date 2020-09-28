East Asia Pacific

South Korean President Expresses Regret Over Killing of Official by North Korean Troops

By VOA News
September 28, 2020 09:10 AM
South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks on the phone with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020.
FILE - South Korean President Moon Jae-in talks on the phone with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, Sept. 24, 2020.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has apologized to the family of a civilian government official shot and killed by North Korean troops last week along a maritime border.

President Moon offered the official’s family “words of deep condolences” during a meeting with his senior aides in Seoul Monday.   

The official, identified only as a 47-year-old employee of South Korea’s fisheries agency, was reported missing while on duty on a fishing boat north of the western sea border, known as the Northern Limit Line.

After being intercepted at sea by North Korean troops, the man was questioned, shot to death, doused with oil, and set on fire, apparently all on orders from a superior, according to the South Korean military’s version of events.

North Korea has given a different account. It says the border troops, following anti-coronavirus guidelines, fired 10 gunshots at the man from a distance. When they approached his flotation device, they found only blood. They then set the floating device on fire, the statement said.

Moon also apologized to the South Korean people over their “shock and fury” over the incident, saying the government is responsible for safeguarding its citizens.

The president also pointed out the rare public apology offered last Friday by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, in which he is quoted as saying the man’s death was  “unsavory” and “should not have happened.”  

Moon said the letter shows that Kim is taking the case seriously and is eager to prevent a complete breakdown of inter-Korean relations.  He urged Pyongyang to restore dialogue and reconnect the military communications channels it severed earlier this year.  

The opposition People Power Party and other critics have accused South Korea’s military of failing to rescue the man after it was revealed that he was spotted in North Korean waters hours before he was killed.

South Korea on Saturday suggested the two countries undertake a joint probe into the shooting incident. 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia Gradually Eases Its Toughest COVID-19 Lockdown in Melbourne

Workers go about their duties at a construction site in Sydney, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020. Australia's economy has suffered its…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Why Facebook Suddenly Closed 155 Accounts Targeting the Philippines

People with masks picket the Facebook office to protest Facebook's alleged inaction against fake news, hate speech and red…
Silicon Valley & Technology

US Judge Halts Government Ban on TikTok

FILE - U.S. and Chinese flags surround a TikTok logo in this illustration photo taken July 16, 2020.
Press Freedom

Asia Leads in Press Freedom Breaches Tied to Pandemic Reporting

Journalists wearing surgical masks as they work at the Legislative Council, following the outbreak of the new coronavirus, in Hong Kong, China, Feb. 26, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Vulnerable Marsupial Released into Predator-Free Enclosure in Australia

A bilby, Australia's most endangered animal, is seen grazing for food in Sydney, Australia, Friday, Sept. 11, 2009 at the…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims