East Asia Pacific

South Korea’s High Court Upholds Prison Sentence of Ex-President Park

By VOA News
January 14, 2021 07:40 AM
FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, a supporter of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye walks by the banner with…
FILE - Aug. 29, 2019 file photo, a supporter of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye walks by the banner with her picture near the Supreme Court in Seoul. The top court upheld 20-year prison term for Park over corruption on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.

South Korea’s Supreme Court has upheld former President Park Geun-hye’s 20-year prison sentence on corruption charges.   
 
The 68-year-old Park was impeached by lawmakers in 2016 after revelations she and a close confidante received millions of dollars in bribes from South Korea’s powerful conglomerates triggered weeks of massive protests demanding her dismissal. 

Her impeachment and removal from office was upheld the next year by the Constitutional Court.  She was also separately indicted on charges of illegally taking funds from three former intelligence chiefs that were siphoned from the agency’s budget.    
 
Park has also been convicted in a separate case of illegally meddling in her party’s nomination process ahead of the 2016 parliamentary elections, which added an additional two-year prison sentence, meaning she could remain in prison until 2039.   
 
Park, the daughter of South Korea’s late dictator Park Chung-hee, was elected the country’s first female president in 2013. She has consistently denied any wrongdoing.  Her downfall was the latest in a string of convictions involving former South Korean presidents who were mired in scandals either during or after presidencies.  
 
The head of President Moon Jae-in’s ruling Democratic Party has suggested a pardon for  Park and Lee Myung-bak, another jailed former president, as a gesture of national unity.  

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
USA
South Korean President Park Geun-hye Visits the United States
Archive
Park Geun-hye Bio Box
Park Geun-hye Daughter of late South Korean dictator Park Chung-hee Member of President Lee Myung-bak's ruling conservative New Frontier Party Would be first female president in South Korea's history Holds slight lead in latest opinion polls 60 years old
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

South Korea’s High Court Upholds Prison Sentence of Ex-President Park

FILE - In this Aug. 29, 2019, file photo, a supporter of former South Korean President Park Geun-hye walks by the banner with…
COVID-19 Pandemic

As WHO Begins COVID-19 Probe, Speculation, Tensions Abound

People wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus use smartphones to scan their health code and get…
COVID-19 Pandemic

WHO Experts Arrive in China to Probe Pandemic’s Origins

A worker in protective coverings directs members of the World Health Organization (WHO) team on their arrival at the airport in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Players, Officials Face Tough COVID-19 Controls Ahead of Australian Open

Tennis players and officials disembark from a flight after arriving in Melbourne on January 14, 2021, to quarantine ahead of…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Police Arrest 11 in Pro-Democracy Activists’ Escape Attempt

Police officers stand guard outside office of District councillor and lawyer Daniel Wong Kwok-tung, while police search in Hong…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims