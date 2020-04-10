East Asia Pacific

Southeast Asian Ministers Endorse Pans for Pandemic Fund

By Associated Press
April 10, 2020 12:23 PM
FILE - Health workers wearing protective masks hold signs during a rally outside a hospital in metropolitan Manila, Philippines, Feb. 7, 2020, demanding the government ensure their safety and raise their pay amid to the coronavirus threat.
FILE: Health workers wearing protective masks hold slogans during a rally outside a hospital in metropolitan Manila, Philippines, Feb. 7, 2020.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Southeast Asian foreign ministers have endorsed the setting up of a regional fund to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and discussed a planned video summit of their leaders with counterparts from China, Japan and South Korea.


The Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila said Friday that the top diplomats of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations linked up by video Thursday in a meeting led by Vietnam.

 
The ministers endorsed several collective steps to fight the pandemic, including the establishment of a COVID-19 ASEAN response fund, the sharing of information and strategies and ways to ease the impact of the global health crisis on people and the economy, the department said in a statement.

It did not provide details.   pandemic, three Southeast Asian diplomats told The Associated Press. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity due to a lack of authority to discuss the high-level meeting.  


In Thursday's discussion, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. stressed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea amid the contagion, the department said.  
The Philippines has expressed solidarity with Vietnam after a Vietnamese fishing boat was reportedly rammed and sank by a Chinese coast guard ship in disputed waters near the Paracel islands in the South China Sea.


Vietnam and the Philippines and two other ASEAN member states, Brunei and Malaysia, have been locked in longstanding territorial disputes with China and Taiwan in the strategic waterways, one of the world's busiest,

Related Stories

A policeman wearing a face mask stands guard at a checkpoint in Manila, Philippines, March 25, 2020, after the government imposed an enhanced quarantine as a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Philippines Declares Coronavirus Emergency Amid State of 'Warfare'
Harsh enforcement of restrictions raises human rights concerns
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 03/27/2020 - 11:51
A man wearing a protective mask looks for the start of the queue at a grocery store in Taguig, metropolitan Manila, Philippines, March 13, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Philippines Becomes First Nation to Close its Financial Markets Due to Coronavirus Pandemic
Philippines Stock Exchange to remain closed until Thursday in effort to stem massive losses sparked by COVID-19 outbreak
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 03/17/2020 - 09:59
FILE - A solider stands guard in front of a barricaded building under lockdown, in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 7, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
Malaysia PM Extends Coronavirus Travel Restrictions
Security has also been tightened on the country’s borders
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 09:27
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

Coronavirus Outbreak

Vietnam Expedites Shipment of Medical Suits to US

Motorists wearing face masks wait at a traffic light amid Vietnam's nationwide social isolation effort as a preventive measure…
East Asia Pacific

Southeast Asian Ministers Endorse Pans for Pandemic Fund

FILE - Health workers wearing protective masks hold signs during a rally outside a hospital in metropolitan Manila, Philippines, Feb. 7, 2020, demanding the government ensure their safety and raise their pay amid to the coronavirus threat.
Coronavirus Outbreak

Malaysia Loosens Lockdown Rules to Meet Soaring Global Glove Demand

FILE - A worker inspects newly-made gloves at Top Glove factory in Klang, Malaysia, March 3, 2020. (Top Gloves/Anas Zakwan/handout via Reuters)
Coronavirus Outbreak

Malaysia PM Extends Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

FILE - A solider stands guard in front of a barricaded building under lockdown, in downtown Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, April 7, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Singapore Battles Virus Hotspots in Migrant Workers' Dorms

A foreign worker talks on the phone outside his room at the WestLite Toh Guan dormitory after it was declared an isolation area.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims