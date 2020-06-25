East Asia Pacific

Stranded Rohingya Pulled to Shore by Sympathetic Indonesians

By AFP
June 25, 2020 09:39 PM
Local fisherman help ethnic-Rohingya people as they arrive on Lancok Beach, North Aceh, Indonesia, Thursday, June 25, 2020…
Local fisherman help ethnic Rohingya people as they arrive on Lancok Beach, North Aceh, Indonesia, June 25, 2020

LHOKSEUMAWE, INDONESIA - Nearly 100 Rohingya asylum-seekers stranded off the coast of Indonesia were pulled to shore Thursday by locals angered at the refusal of authorities to give them shelter over coronavirus fears.

Some 94 people from the persecuted Myanmar minority -- including 30 children -- were reportedly plucked from a rickety wooden boat by fishermen this week before being intercepted by maritime officials from Sumatra island who pulled them closer to shore.

But officials in Lhokseumawe city on Sumatra's northern coast refused to allow the group to land, citing coronavirus concerns.

Angry locals took matters into their own hands Thursday by jumping into boats which they used to pull the asylum seekers to shore.

Residents gathered on a local beach cheered the move, according to an AFP reporter on the scene.

"It's purely for humanitarian reasons," said fisherman Aples Kuari.

"We were sad seeing kids and pregnant women stranded at sea," he added.

Earlier Thursday, local police chief Eko Hartanto said they wanted to send the Rohingya back to sea rather than give them temporary shelter.

But authorities appeared to soften that stance in the face of local protests, and the weary group are now temporarily being put up in private residences.

The Rohingya would be checked by medical staff to ensure they were virus-free, according to Aceh's rescue agency.

Amnesty International praised the spirit of the rescue.

"Today’s disembarkation of Rohingya refugees is a moment of optimism and solidarity," said Indonesia Executive Director Usman Hamid in a statement.

"It’s a credit to the community in Aceh who pushed hard and took risks so that these children, women and men could be brought to shore. They have shown the best of humanity."

Indonesia and neighboring Malaysia are favored destinations for Muslim Rohingya fleeing persecution and violence in mostly Buddhist Myanmar, with thousands trying a perilous escape via smugglers across the sea every year.

Muslim-majority Indonesia has previously allowed Rohingya refugees to land and allowed many to stay.

But their plight has been compounded in recent months as officials have turned them away over concern they could be harboring the deadly coronavirus.

Around a million Rohingya live in squalid refugee camps in Bangladesh, where human traffickers also run lucrative operations promising to find them sanctuary abroad.

On Wednesday, a coastguard official in Malaysia said dozens of Rohingya were believed to have died during a four-month boat journey to that Muslim-majority nation.

There had been more than 300 people on board the boat which was intercepted by authorities earlier this month, with 269 survivors given temporary shelter.

"Some of them died at sea. They were thrown overboard," Zubil told reporters, without specifying the exact number.

Zubil said the group had been on a mothership carrying more than 800 people before being transferred to a second vessel.

Authorities have not found the original boat, thought to be now carrying around 500 people.

Authorities have yet to confirm if the group who landed off Indonesia's coast belonged to that larger group. 

Related Stories

Aid Groups in a Rohingya refugee camp to ration care
00:02:29
COVID-19 Pandemic
Aid Groups in a Rohingya Refugee Camp May Have to Ration Care if there is a Major COVID-19 Outbreak
Medical teams in Rohingya refugee camps might face shortage of staffing, supplies and equipment
Default Author Profile
By Dave Grunebaum
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 03:38
A Rohingya refugee sits with a child at the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Tuesday, June 2, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar Avoids Helping Rohingya Minority Despite International Court Order, Observers say
A UN court is demanding the Southeast Asian country spare the Muslim minority from genocide
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Sat, 06/06/2020 - 05:44
COVID-19 Pandemic
Aid Groups at Rohingya Refugee Camps Say COVID-19 Might Force Care Rationing
Medical teams at the refugee camps say they have major concerns over staffing, supplies and equipment
Default Author Profile
By Dave Grunebaum
Mon, 06/08/2020 - 03:40
In this Friday, May 15, 2020, file photo, a security officer makes announcements on a megaphone for people to observe social…
COVID-19 Pandemic
First Rohingya Refugee in Bangladesh Dies of Coronavirus   
Victim, a 71-year-old man, one of 20 Rohingyas confirmed as being infected with COVID-19 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/02/2020 - 08:08
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Stranded Rohingya Pulled to Shore by Sympathetic Indonesians

Local fisherman help ethnic-Rohingya people as they arrive on Lancok Beach, North Aceh, Indonesia, Thursday, June 25, 2020…
The Americas

Canada’s Trudeau Rejects Pressure to Release Chinese Executive 

FILE - Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou as she exits the court registry following the bail hearing at British Columbia Superior Courts in Vancouver, British Columbia on Dec. 11, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Hun Sen Tempers Speculation Son Will Be Next Cambodian Leader

FILE - Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) salutes, along with his son, Lt. Gen. Hun Manet (background) during an inspection of troops at a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Jan. 24, 2019.
USA

Japan to Abandon US Missile Defense System

FILE - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence inspects the Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile launch system with Itsunori Onodera, Japan's defense minister, during a demonstration at the Ministry of Defense in Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 7, 2018.
Economy & Business

Asia Markets Lose Ground, Europe Rebounds Amid New Surge of Coronavirus Cases 

A man looks at an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Thursday, June 25, 2020. Shares declined in Asia on…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims