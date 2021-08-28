East Asia Pacific

Survey: Most Americans Support Defending Taiwan if China Invades

By Fang Bing
August 28, 2021 09:53 PM
Students protesting against a China Taiwan trade pact occupy the legislature floor, in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 20, 2014. Hundreds of opponents of a trade pact with China continued to demonstrate in and around Taiwan's legislature Thursday, in
FILE - Students protesting against a China-Taiwan trade pact occupy the legislature floor, in Taipei, Taiwan, March 20, 2014.

WASHINGTON - More than half of Americans questioned in a new survey said they favor using U.S. troops to defend Taiwan if China was to invade the island. Analysts say that reflects a growing awareness in the United States about Taiwan and the challenges it faces.

The Chicago Council on Global Affairs survey found that 52% of Americans support using U.S. troops to defend Taiwan against a Chinese invasion of the island. A smaller percentage of respondents — 19% — supported a U.S. defense of Taiwan when the council first asked the question in 1982.

The poll also found that 69% of those surveyed support U.S. recognition of Taiwan independence, a complicated topic. The survey, published Aug. 25, was conducted from July 7 to July 26 this year through an online questionnaire. The sample included 2,086 adults, age 18 or older, living in 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia.

"I think there's growing awareness in the United States about Taiwan and the challenges that it faces," Bonnie Glaser, director of the Asia Program at the Washington D.C.-based German Marshall Fund, told VOA Mandarin.

She added that China's military and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan have been widely reported, making Americans more supportive of Taiwan and more sympathetic to Taiwan's plight.

Taiwan China view

Taiwan has rejected Beijing's rule since 1949, when the Chinese Communist Party assumed power in mainland China after years of civil war.

Beijing, however, maintains that Taiwan is a renegade province. In July, in a speech celebrating the 100th anniversary of the CCP, China President Xi Jinping pledged to pursue reunification and vowed to "smash" any attempts Taiwan might make for formal independence.

The U.S. cut its formal diplomatic ties with Taipei in 1979, when it formally recognized the Beijing government. Since then, Washington has maintained a "One China" policy to guide its relations with Taiwan. In practice, however, it means that Washington recognizes the government of the People's Republic of China as "the sole legal Government of China," but it balks at acknowledging Chinese sovereignty over Taiwan.

In 2019, Xi proposed that China rule Taiwan under the "one country, two systems" framework negotiated for the 1997 handover of Hong Kong to China. Taiwan, pointing to China's tightening grip on the former British territory, rejected the offer.

Current U.S.-China tensions factored into the survey results. The survey said that the public's distrust of China makes people more supportive of Taiwan. Thirty percent of Americans see Taiwan as an ally; another 30% see it as a necessary partner. The survey also found that 32% of respondents see China as a rival and 29% view it as an adversary.

"While a significant portion of Americans appear unfamiliar with Taiwan, a majority of Americans seem prepared to recognize independence for Taiwan should the U.S. government change its existing policy toward Taipei," the survey concluded.

"It is unclear how the public would react to a serious crisis in the Taiwan Strait involving the U.S. military given the public's relative unfamiliarity with the issues at hand," it added.

The Chicago Council's results also revealed that 65% of those surveyed support including Taipei in international organizations, and that 57% support a bilateral free trade agreement between Washington and Taipei.

China Taiwan thermometer

Glaser told VOA she was surprised at the percentage of Americans who think the U.S. should recognize Taiwan as an independent country. "I think Americans, not surprisingly, don't understand all of the complicated factors involved in that kind of decision," she said.

She pointed out that the results of the survey had a lot to do with how the questions were asked.

"If you asked Americans, 'Should the United States recognize Taiwan as an independent country even if it would lead to an all-out war with China?' You'd probably get a different response." she said.

Julian Ku, an expert on China's relationship with international law and a law professor at Hofstra University, agreed that the polling results suggest that Americans have limited knowledge of Taipei.

He wrote on Twitter that while this trend toward much greater public support for defending Taiwan is important, "it is very iffy to use polls as a basis for foreign policy."

Glaser agreed, telling VOA that public opinion should be taken into account, but it shouldn't be the decisive factor in the formation of any policy.

"At the end of the day, what this poll reveals to me is that we need to have a lot more education for Americans about these kinds of subjects," she said.  

Related Stories

Map of Hong Kong and Taiwan
East Asia Pacific
China Protests US Navy, Coast Guard Ships in Taiwan Strait
China says move shows that the US is the biggest threat to peace and stability in Strait
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 08/28/2021 - 02:59 AM
FILE PHOTO: The U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd transits the Gulf of Alaska
East Asia Pacific
US Warship Transits Taiwan Strait After Chinese Assault Drills
The passage comes amid a spike in military tensions in the past two years between Taiwan and China, and follows Chinese assault drills last week, with warships and fighter jets exercising off the island's southwest and southeast
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 11:54 AM
China Suggests US Will Treat Taiwan Like Afghanistan
00:03:21
East Asia Pacific
China Suggests US Will Treat Taiwan Like Afghanistan
Experts describe China’s claim, expressed in a Global Times editorial, as a 'piece of political warfare'
Elizabeth Lee, of VOA's Los Angeles Bureau
By Elizabeth Lee
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 10:19 AM
FILE - In this May 16, 2007, file photo, a Taiwanese navy frigate launches a "Harpoon" surface-to-surface missile during the…
East Asia Pacific
Analysts: Taiwan and Afghanistan Don't Compare, Despite Chinese Media Reports
US withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan could let Washington pivot militarily to help East Asia including Taiwan, analysts say
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 07:05 AM
Default Author Profile
By
Fang Bing
East Asia Pacific

Survey: Most Americans Support Defending Taiwan if China Invades

Students protesting against a China Taiwan trade pact occupy the legislature floor, in Taipei, Taiwan, Thursday, March 20, 2014. Hundreds of opponents of a trade pact with China continued to demonstrate in and around Taiwan's legislature Thursday, in
East Asia Pacific

Acclaim for ‘Afterparties’ Illuminates Cambodian American Experience

In early 1990s Chicago, in the Uptown neighborhood on the north side, young Cambodian men hang out in a back alley of an apartment building and an elderly Cambodian woman and young boy work with krama, a traditional Khmer textile. (Photo: Stuart Isett)
COVID-19 Pandemic

2 People Die in Japan After Moderna Shots From Tainted Batch

FILE - A Tokyo municipal government employee receives a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at a local government building, in Tokyo, Japan, July 1, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

China Protests US Navy, Coast Guard Ships in Taiwan Strait

Map of Hong Kong and Taiwan
East Asia Pacific

New Zealand Eases National COVID-19 Lockdown, Auckland to Stay Closed

The streets are nearly empty in the central business district of Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. By early next…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey