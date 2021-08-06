East Asia Pacific

Suspect Detained After 10 Subway Passengers Stabbed in Tokyo

By VOA News
August 06, 2021 05:47 PM
Passengers pass through the gates of a subway station in Tokyo, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. A man stabbed four passengers with a…
Passengers pass through the gates of a subway station in Tokyo, Aug. 6, 2021. A man stabbed 10 passengers with a knife on a Tokyo subway on Friday and was arrested by police.

A man with a knife stabbed at least 10 passengers on a commuter train Friday in Tokyo, and a suspect was detained by police a short time later, according to NHK public television.

A man turned himself in at a nearby convenience store after identifying himself as the suspect and saying he was tired of running away, according to NHK. The manager of the store called authorities, who question the suspect and prepared to arrest him.

According to the Tokyo fire department, nine of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals, while the 10th was able to safely leave the location. All injured passengers were conscious, but one of the wounded had serious injuries.

Police declined to comment and no other details were immediately available.

An Odakyu Electric Railway Company worker said that the stabbing occurred near Seijogakuen station.

A witness saw passengers smeared in blood run out of the train after the incident, according to NHK.

Tokyo is currently hosting the Olympics, which end on Sunday.

Japan has enacted stringent gun measures, such as limits on the sale and purchase of guns, and strict requirements, such as gun education and mental health checks. This has resulted in very few gun-related deaths, but the country has seen several high-profile stabbings in recent years.

In 2019, a man killed two people and injured 17 when he targeted schoolchildren at a bus stop in Kawasaki. And in 2018, one passenger was killed and two others injured during a stabbing aboard a bullet train.

 

