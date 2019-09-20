East Asia Pacific

Taipei: Kiribati Considers Switching Diplomatic Ties to China

By Reuters
September 20, 2019 01:17 AM
President Taneti Maamau of Kiribati addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
FILE - President Taneti Maamau of Kiribati addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 26, 2018, at the United Nations headquarters.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - The Pacific island nation of Kiribati is considering switching diplomatic relations to China from Taiwan, a senior Taiwan government official said on Friday, amid Chinese pressure on the remaining nations with ties to the self-ruled island.

China claims Taiwan as its territory, and says the democratic island has no right to formal ties with any country.

The official’s remarks to Reuters came days after the Solomon Islands cut ties with Taipei, which accused China of trying to influence its presidential and legislative elections in January with diplomatic pressure. 
 

