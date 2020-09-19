East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Bids Farewell to 'Mr. Democracy'

By Reuters
September 19, 2020 12:11 AM
A Taiwanese flag is laid during a memorial service for the late former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui in Taipei, Taiwan on…
A Taiwanese flag is laid during a memorial service for the late former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui in Taipei, Taiwan, on Sept. 19, 2020.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan bid farewell on Saturday to late president Lee Teng-hui, dubbed "Mr. Democracy" for ending autocratic rule in favor of free elections and championing Taiwan's separate identity from China.

Lee's memorial service took place in the shadow of Chinese war games, as did his election as Taiwan's first democratic leader in 1996. China claims the island as its own territory.

Lee was president from 1988 to 2000.

Lee's greatest act of defiance was becoming Taiwan's first democratically elected president in March 1996, achieved with a landslide following eight months of intimidating war games and missile tests by China in waters around the island.

Those events brought China and Taiwan to the verge of conflict, prompting the United States to send a carrier task force to the area in a warning to the Beijing government.

On Friday, China carried out drills in the Taiwan Strait, including sending 18 fighter jets to buzz the island, as Beijing expressed anger at the visit of a senior U.S. official to Taipei, there for Lee's memorial.

Speaking at the memorial service in a chapel at a Taipei university, President Tsai Ing-wen said he had shaped the Taiwan of today.

"Confronted with daunting international challenges, he skillfully led the people of Taiwan by promoting pragmatic diplomacy. Taiwan became synonymous with democracy and was catapulted onto the world stage. Because of this, President Lee came to be lauded as Mr. Democracy," Tsai said.

"Thanks to his efforts, Taiwan now shines as a beacon of democracy."

Lee, a committed Christian, died in July aged 97.

U.S. Undersecretary for Economic Affairs Keith Krach and former Japanese prime minister Yoshiro Mori also attended his memorial.

Lee's remains will be interred at a military cemetery next month. 

Related Stories

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Chinese People's Liberation Army H-6 bomber is seen flying…
VOA News on China
China Sends Warplanes Over Taiwan as US Envoy Visits
The unusually large show of force comes as US-China relations are at their lowest point in decades
Default Author Profile
By John Xie
Fri, 09/18/2020 - 08:05 PM
A Taiwan Air Force F-16 fighter jet lands on a closed section of highway during the annual Han Kuang military exercises in Chiayi, central Taiwan, Sept. 16, 2014. U.S. arms sales to Taiwan now reportedly total some $12 billion.
VOA News on China
Taiwan Aims to Help Foreign Air Forces Fix F-16 Fighter Jets, a Stab at China
A $3.7 billion maintenance center for Taiwan’s own F-16 fleet is looking for opportunities to service aircraft from other places
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 09/14/2020 - 03:51 AM
Czech President Milos Zeman gestures in Vienna, Austria April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger
Europe
Czech President Tries to Tamp Down China Anger After Speaker's Taiwan Trip  
Senate speaker Milos Vystrcil grabbed headlines last week when he told Taiwan's parliament "I am a Taiwanese" in a speech that echoed the late U.S. President John F. Kennedy's defiance of communism in Berlin in 1963
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 10:13 AM
In this Sept. 2, 2020, photo released by the Executive Yuan, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (C) and Executive Yuan spokesperson Evian Ting (L), and Director of Consular Affairs Bureau Phoebe Yeh unveil Taiwan's new passport cover in Taipei.
VOA News on China
Taiwan Introduces New Passport Cover to Draw Distinction From China
Taiwanese passport holders were reportedly erroneously barred from entering countries that refused entry to Chinese nationals to prevent the spread of COVID-19
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Wed, 09/02/2020 - 03:37 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Bids Farewell to 'Mr. Democracy'

A Taiwanese flag is laid during a memorial service for the late former Taiwanese President Lee Teng-hui in Taipei, Taiwan on…
VOA News on China

China Sends Warplanes Over Taiwan as US Envoy Visits

In this photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Chinese People's Liberation Army H-6 bomber is seen flying…
Europe

UK Ambassador to China Stirs Uproar With Photo Seen as Promoting Xi Jinping

Caroline Wilson posted a picture of herself with China's ambassador to the U.K., Liu Xiaoming, in which they hold a copy of Xi Jinping's book "The Governance of China." (Caroline Wilson/Twitter)
East Asia Pacific

Death of Tibetan Commando Offers Insight Into Little-Known Elite Indian Force

Indian soldiers pay their respects during the funeral of their comrade, Tibetan-origin India's special forces soldier Nyima…
East Asia Pacific

Tropical Storm Noul Makes Landfall in Central Vietnam

Workers clear toppled electric lines during the landfall of tropical storm Noul, in Hue, Vietnam, Sept. 18, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims