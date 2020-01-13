East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Elections Belie Notion of ‘Asian Value,’ Says Analyst

By Natalie Liu
January 13, 2020 09:52 PM
Hong Kong anti-government protesters attend a rally in support of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen outside the Democratic…
Hong Kong anti-government protesters attend a rally in support of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen outside the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan Jan. 11, 2020.

WASHINGTON - For Washington-based U.S. analysts, Saturday’s Taiwan elections were a threefold victory, for President Tsai Ing-wen and her ruling Democratic Progressive Party, Taiwan as a whole, and the very concept of democracy in Asia.

“There’s this debate, which I always thought was a dishonest debate” about whether democracy as a form of governance is suited to Asian history and culture, Derek Mitchell, president of the National Democratic Institute, said.

He referenced Lee Kuan Yew, who ruled Singapore with a firm hand for three decades until 1990.“

“Lee Kuan Yew once said that we Asians, democracy isn’t right for our culture,” Mitchell said at a Saturday morning function sponsored by the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the U.S. and two think tanks focused on Taiwan and China studies. 

But, he told VOA, the successful conduct of Saturday’s presidential and legislative elections was a testament to the fact that democracy is a universal value that can work just as well in Asia as in other parts of the world.  

Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang Party (KMT) presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu votes at a polling station during general elections in Kaohsiung, Jan. 11, 2020.

Mitchell was particularly heartened by the “graceful” concession speech of losing presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu, leader of the Kuomintang (KMT) party. 

His party, seen as more friendly to China than Tsai’s DPP, took only about 40% of the vote compared to about 60% for the victors. Distrust of China spurred by months of anti-Beijing protests in Hong Kong were seen as contributing to the DPP’s margin of victory.  

Taiwan’s experience this week, along with South Korea’s successful democratic transition in the 1990s, “put a lie to this notion that Asians aren’t suitable for democracy,” Mitchell said.

Another guest at the Saturday function, longtime Asia watcher Richard Bush, was similarly impressed with Taiwan’s election, noting that democracy imposes unique demands on citizens and politicians alike. “

Not all countries take the risk of allowing their average citizens to select leaders,” he remarked.   

For Stanley Kao, Taiwan’s chief representative in Washington, the election marked not so much the end of a long campaign as the beginning of a new set of challenges – and opportunities. 

Stressing that Taiwan does not take its ties with Washington for granted, Kao said, “We have lots of business to take care of,” including a potential free trade agreement, increased cooperation on security and more people-to-people exchanges.   

He told VOA that his job is made easier because of the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, which ensures U.S. ties with the island in spite of American recognition of the government in Beijing as Washington’s official counterpart.    

Kao described what he envisioned to be his duty and approach in Washington: “Follow the line, get the job done. You don’t want to overdo it, but at the same time, we don’t want to shy away from making requests,” he said. “We stay optimistic, but at the same time realistic.”

Related Stories

Protesters raise five demands gestures during a rally in Hong Kong, Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. More than a thousand people attended…
East Asia Pacific
Hundreds in Hong Kong Cheer Taiwan Pro-Democrats' Election Win
Hundreds of people rallied in Hong Kong Sunday in support of the Chinese territory's pro-democracy movement
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 11:58
Supporters of Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-Wen, from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), wave campaign flags dduring…
East Asia Pacific
As Taiwan Votes for New President, US Emphasizes Free Process
Vote follows months of signs that China is stepping up political influence and disinformation operations
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 01/10/2020 - 17:47
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen talks to the media after the second live policy address ahead of January's election in Taipei,…
East Asia Pacific
Fears of Becoming a New Hong Kong Steer Taiwan Presidential Election
Incumbent President Tsai Ing-wen rejects China's condition for dialogue, Her main opponent says it's OK to engage Taiwan's decades-old political rival
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 05:28
Natalie Liu
Written By
Natalie Liu
Diplomatic Correspondent

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Elections Belie Notion of ‘Asian Value,’ Says Analyst

Hong Kong anti-government protesters attend a rally in support of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen outside the Democratic…
East Asia Pacific

US No Longer Branding China a Currency Manipulator

A woman walks by a money exchange shop decorated with different countries currency banknotes at Central, a business district in Hong Kong, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019. China's yuan fell further Tuesday against the U.S. dollar, fueling fears about…
East Asia Pacific

HRW Director: China's Respect for Human Rights on 'Downward Trajectory'

Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth speaks during an interview with Reuters in Berlin, Germany, January 16, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

WHO: First Case of New Virus Behind China Outbreak Found in Thailand

Security guards stand in front of the closed Huanan wholesale seafood market, where health authorities say a man who died from a respiratory illness, had purchased goods from, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, Jan. 12, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

While Shuttered at Home, China Exploits Social Media Abroad

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019…