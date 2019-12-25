East Asia Pacific

Taiwan President Calls for More Debate of China ‘Infiltration’ Bill

By Reuters
December 25, 2019 04:23 AM
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Taipei, Taiwan December 21, 2019…
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Taipei, Taiwan, Dec. 21, 2019.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen urged parliament Wednesday to have more discussion on a proposed anti-infiltration bill that the government says is needed to combat Chinese influence and has been condemned by the main opposition and Beijing.

The legislation is part of a years-long effort to combat what many in Taiwan see as Chinese efforts to influence politics and the democratic process on the island. China claims Taiwan as its territory, to be brought under Beijing’s control by force if necessary.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has begun a renewed push for the legislation, ahead of presidential and parliamentary elections Jan. 11, and it could be passed before the end of the year.

Taiwan’s main opposition party, the Kuomintang, which favors close ties with China, has condemned the proposed legislation as a “political tool” of Tsai and her DPP to gain votes while trying to paint them as Chinese Communist Party agents.

Threats from China

Speaking at a policy presentation on live television, Tsai said other democracies around the world had either already passed or were looking at passing such legislation to prevent Chinese interference in their internal affairs.

“Compared to these countries, Taiwan is more directly confronted with various threats and infiltration from China,” Tsai said.

But some people at home think this “democratic protection net” is a provocation and akin to martial law, she added. “I think this is a very negative and undesirable view.”

Those who have concerns about the law need to detail exactly what those concerns are and not just sprout empty phrases against it, Tsai said.

People can have a thorough discussion on this in parliament, she added.

“I believe that in the Legislative Yuan, as long as everyone sits down and has a good talk, there will be plenty of time and space for everyone to have a thorough discussion.”

China opposed to law

Speaking earlier in the day in Beijing, China’s policy-making Taiwan Affairs Office reiterated its opposition to the bill, saying the DPP was trying to “blatantly reverse over” democracy and increase enmity.

China has repeatedly denied meddling in Taiwan politics.

The bill was drafted by the DPP and aims to prohibit political activities and funding from “foreign hostile forces,” generally viewed as a reference to China.

Parliament is scheduled to vote on the bill next week, a move that has attracted criticism, not only from the opposition Kuomintang.

Terry Gou, founder of Apple supplier Foxconn and Taiwan’s richest man, told a Taiwan television station Tuesday that he would protest himself outside parliament if the DPP rushes through the legislation.

Related Stories

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a ceremony to inaugurate the fifth-term government of Macau Special Administrative…
East Asia Pacific
Analysts: Xi's Praise of Loyal Macau Won’t Appeal to Hong Kong, Taiwan
Chinese President had a slip of the tongue, which unveiled his intention of setting the implementation of 'one country, two systems' in Macau as a good example for Hong Kong and Taiwan
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 07:59
FILE - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-Wen waves during National Day celebrations in front of the Presidential Palace, in Taipei, Taiwan, Oct. 10, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Trump, Hong Kong Protests, Boost Taiwan President’s Approval Rating
Both the US president and sometimes violent demonstrators in Hong Kong play into Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s platform of treating China with caution
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 05:26
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during an exclusive interview with The Associated Press at his ministry in Taipei,…
East Asia Pacific
AP Interview: Taiwan May Help if Hong Kong Violence Expands
Foreign Minister Joseph Wu was careful to say his government has no desire to intervene in Hong Kong's internal affairs, but he added that Hong Kong police have already responded with 'disproportionate force' to the protests
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 10:05
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Taiwan President Calls for More Debate of China ‘Infiltration’ Bill

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen attends a campaign rally ahead of the presidential election in Taipei, Taiwan December 21, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

Australian Firefighters Spend Christmas Containing Blazes

In this image made from video, a sign offers thanks and a Merry Christmas in a destroyed residential area by wildfire, Monday,…
East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Phanfone Brings Misery to Philippines on Christmas Day

A resident looks at a house damaged at the height of Typhoon Phanfone in Tacloban, Leyte province in the central Philippines on…
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Protesters Clash with Police During Christmas Eve Confrontations

Riot police confront protesters during a rally on Christmas Eve in Hong Kong, Dec. 24, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Phanfone Ruining Christmas for Thousands of Filipinos

Residents rest in an evacuation centre, as typhoon Phanfone makes landfall, in Borongan, Eastern Samar province, central…