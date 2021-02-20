East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Scrambles Jets Again After Chinese Exercises Over South China Sea

By Reuters
February 20, 2021 07:52 PM
A F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) is seen at an Air Force base in Tainan, Taiwan, January 26, 2021. REUTERS…
FILE - An F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defense Fighter is seen at an air force base in Tainan, Taiwan, Jan. 26, 2021.

TAIPEI - Taiwan's air force scrambled for a second straight day on Saturday after a dozen Chinese fighter aircraft and bombers carried out drills close to Taiwan-controlled islands in the disputed South China Sea, the defense ministry in Taipei said.

Beijing, which claims Taiwan as Chinese territory, has carried out repeated air missions in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense identification zone in recent months, mostly near the Pratas Islands.

After nine Chinese air force aircraft flew near the Pratas Islands on Friday, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said it tracked 11 aircraft on Saturday — eight fighter jets, two nuclear-capable H-6 bombers and an anti-submarine aircraft, also near the islands.

It said Chinese naval forces were also involved but gave no details.

Taiwan's air force warned the Chinese aircraft to leave and deployed missile systems to monitor the activity, the ministry said.

China has not commented on the last two days of activities. It previously said such maneuvers were a response to "collusion" between Taipei and Washington, Taiwan's main international backer and weapons supplier, and to safeguard Chinese sovereignty.

A spokesman for the U.S. State Department on Saturday repeated a call for Beijing "to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan," adding that it should "instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan's democratically elected representatives."

The Pratas Islands sit in the top part of the South China Sea and are also claimed by China.

Lying roughly between southern Taiwan and Hong Kong, they are only lightly defended by Taiwan and are considered by some security experts as vulnerable to Chinese attack because of their distance — more than 400 km (250 miles) — from mainland Taiwan.

Chinese aircraft fly in the southwestern corner of Taiwan's air defense zone almost daily, though the last such large-scale activity was on January 24 when 12 Chinese fighters were involved.

Taiwan on Friday unveiled a reshuffle of senior security officials, including the appointment of a new, U.S.-trained defense minister, to help bolster military modernization and intelligence efforts in the face of what it sees as a rising Chinese threat.

 
 

Related Stories

This photo taken on October 21, 2020 shows a tourist (R) walking past a mural painted on a wall on Taiwan's Kinmen islands,…
East Asia Pacific
A New Weapon? Chinese Ships Dredge in Waters Claimed by Taiwan 
Taiwanese coast guard vessels were sent to disperse about 4,000 Chinese dredgers in Taiwanese waters in the first 10 months of 2020 
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 02/01/2021 - 09:39 AM
FILE - A tourist points China's Xiamen from a former military fort, ahead of the 60th anniversary of Second Taiwan Straits Crisis against China, on Lieyu island, Kinmen county, Taiwan, Aug. 20, 2018.
East Asia Pacific
People on Frontline Taiwanese Island Unafraid as China Tensions Escalate
Many among the 127,000 people living in Kinmen County, which comprises two inhabited islets, say they’re used to seeing China a few kilometers away, buying its water imports and hosting its tourists
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 01/29/2021 - 06:11 PM
H-6K cruise missile carriers fly in formation during a parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender during…
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Reports Large Incursion by Chinese Air Force
China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has conducted almost daily flights over the waters between the southern part of Taiwan and the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands in the South China Sea in recent months
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 01/23/2021 - 01:14 PM
China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying gestures during a press conference held at the Foreign Ministry in Beijing…
VOA News on China
China Vows to Take Action Against US Officials for 'Nasty Behavior' in Regards to Taiwan
Beijing angered over latest action by Washington to build official relationship with self-ruled Taiwan  
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 01:37 AM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Child Marriage

VOA News on China

China’s Holiday Movie Binge Features Big Sales, Little Propaganda

People walk past a poster for Chinese movie "Hi Mom" at a cinema in Beijing
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Scrambles Jets Again After Chinese Exercises Over South China Sea

A F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) is seen at an Air Force base in Tainan, Taiwan, January 26, 2021. REUTERS…
East Asia Pacific

2 Myanmar Anti-Coup Protesters Reported Killed by Gunfire

Police officers confront people protesting against the military coup, in Mandalay, Myanmar, Feb. 20, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Banks Closed in Myanmar as Anti-Coup Protests, Financial Chaos Continue

Demonstrators rally outside the Central Bank of Myanmar during a protest against the military coup and to demand the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi, in Yangon, Myanmar, Feb. 11, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

Naomi Osaka Shines to Claim Second Australian Open Crown

Japan's Naomi Osaka, right, holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup defeating American Jennifer Brady, left, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 20, 2021.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims

Special Report