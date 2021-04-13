East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Unveils New Naval Warship as China Encroaches on Island’s Air Defense Zone

By VOA News
April 13, 2021 07:38 AM
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, walks to take part in a launch ceremony for its first indigenous amphibious transport…
Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, walks to take part in a launch ceremony for its first indigenous amphibious transport dock in Kaohsiung, southern Taiwan, April 13, 2021.

Taiwan formally introduced a new naval warship Tuesday as China’s military increases its presence near the self-ruled island.
 
President Tsai Ing-wen was on hand in the southern port city of Kaohsiung for the launching of the new 10,000-ton amphibious transport ship, the first from Taiwan’s new domestic naval shipbuilding program.
 
President Tsai said the new vessel represented a “milestone” for the program, and that it will bolster Taiwan’s national defense.   
 
Earlier Monday, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said 25 Chinese warplanes entered the island’s air defense zone along its southern border, including 15 fighter jets, four bombers, two anti-submarine warfare planes and an airborne early warning plane.   

Beijing considers the island as part of its territory even though it has been self-governing since the end of China’s civil war in 1949, when Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist forces were driven off the mainland by Mao Zedong’s Communists. China has vowed to bring the island under its control by any means necessary, including a  military takeover.

Washington officially switched formal diplomatic relations from Taipei to Beijing in 1979, but the Trump administration angered China as it increasingly embraced Taiwan both diplomatically and militarily after taking office in 2017 and throughout its four-year tenure.  

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A F-CK-1 Ching-kuo Indigenous Defence Fighter (IDF) is seen at an Air Force base in Tainan
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Reports New Incursion by Chinese Jets into Defense Zone
Late last month Taiwan reported 20 Chinese aircraft were involved in one such incursion
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 04/05/2021 - 08:21 AM
FILE PHOTO: Flags of Taiwan and U.S. are placed for a meeting between U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Ed Royce…
USA
US Encourages Closer Ties with Taiwan Without Changing 'One China' Policy
The State Department announced new measures to encourage US government engagement with Taiwan that reflects a "deepening unofficial relationship"
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Mon, 04/12/2021 - 08:12 PM
An aerial view shows of Itu Aba, which the Taiwanese call Taiping, in the South China Sea, November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Fabian…
East Asia Pacific
Wary of Beijing, Taiwan Doubles Down on South China Sea Island 
Defense minister tells parliament his forces strengthened training of troops on Taiping Island in Spratly archipelago where China controls seven islets 
Ralph Jennings
By Ralph Jennings
Mon, 03/29/2021 - 07:30 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News
East Asia Pacific

Japanese Government Approves Plan to Release Radioactive Water from Fukushima Nuclear Plant

People chant slogans against government's decision to start releasing massive amounts of treated radioactive water from the…
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Unveils New Naval Warship as China Encroaches on Island’s Air Defense Zone

Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, center, walks to take part in a launch ceremony for its first indigenous amphibious transport…
East Asia Pacific

Japan to Start Releasing Fukushima Water into Sea in 2 Years

A member of youth groups wearing a cutout of Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga performs to denounce his government's…
East Asia Pacific

Myanmar’s Junta Levies New Charge Against Aung San Suu Kyi

Anti-coup protesters walk through a market with images of ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi at Kamayut township in Yangon,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Japan Begins COVID-19 Vaccination Efforts for Citizens 65 and Older  

An elderly woman gestures to express gratitude after receiving a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination in Itami, western…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey