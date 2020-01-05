East Asia Pacific

Tens of Thousands of Flood Victims in Indonesia Remain Displaced

By VOA News
January 05, 2020 11:23 AM
A man cleans his flood-damaged house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 5, 2020.
A man cleans his flood-damaged house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 5, 2020.

At least 60 people have died and nearly 100,000 people are unable to return home, days after devastating rains flooded the Indonesian capital of Jakarta.

Some 11,000 health workers were deployed across the greater Jakarta area Sunday to spray chemicals and distribute medicine to prevent the spread of diseases such as dengue fever as the city remains under water.

Tens of thousands of people remained in temporary shelters, mostly in Western Jakarta Sunday. National weather experts in Indonesia warned that rains were expected to continue in the coming days.

Nonstop rainfall last week flooded 268 tracts in Indonesia, 158 in low-lying Jakarta, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on its website. Drainage and levees in the capital are considered inadequate for storms of that scale, Southeast Asian economists say.

Tuesday's rainfall reached 377 millimeters (14.8 inches), a record since 2007, The Jakarta Post online said. The rains touched off landslides, trapped people in houses and prompted tens of thousands to evacuate, local media reports say.

Citizens of the city of 11 million want the government to improve flood control work, although much has been done already, said Rajiv Biswas, Asia-Pacific chief economist at market research firm IHS Markit. President Joko Widodo in July suggested building a seawall around Jakarta, much of which is below sea level.

 

Related Stories

A woman reacts as she wades flood water in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Monsoon rains and rising rivers…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands in Shelters as Indonesia Flood Death Toll Hits 60 
Tens of thousands in Jakarta remain unable to return to their waterlogged homes after some of the deadliest flooding in years hit the capital; more torrential rain is feared
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sat, 01/04/2020 - 15:23
A man cleans up the clay after floods hit in Jakarta, Indonesia, January 3, 2020 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. Antara…
East Asia Pacific
Indonesia’s Capital Reels from Flooding; 53 Dead
The death toll from floods in Indonesia’s capital has risen to 47 as rescuers found more bodies amid receding floodwaters
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 01/04/2020 - 01:41
Man carrying a washing machine rides a motorbike as he collects items at a residential area affected by floods in Bekasi, West…
East Asia Pacific
Deadly Indonesia Floods Raise Urgency of New Infrastructure, New Capital 
Seasonal rains often flood Jakarta, but floods persist because of patchy infrastructure and land management
Default Author Profile
By Ralph Jennings
Fri, 01/03/2020 - 05:32
A rescue team evacuates locals on an inflatable boat during a flood after heavy rain in Bekasi, near Jakarta, Indonesia January…
East Asia Pacific
9 Dead, Thousands Caught in Flooding in Indonesia's Capital
Severe flooding has hit Indonesia’s capital as residents were celebrating the New Year’s Eve
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/01/2020 - 06:01
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Tens of Thousands of Flood Victims in Indonesia Remain Displaced

A man cleans his flood-damaged house in Jakarta, Indonesia, Jan. 5, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Wildfires Threaten Unique Critters on Australian 'Galapagos'

In this image dated Dec. 30, 2019, and provided by NSW Rural Fire Service via their twitter account, firefighters are seen as…
East Asia Pacific

Death Toll Increases to 24 in Cambodia Building Collapse

A rescue team searches for trapped workers at a collapsed building, which was under construction in Kep, Cambodia January 3,…
East Asia Pacific

'Not Safe to Move': Fire Threats Intensify in Australia 

A man uses a water hose to battle a fire near Moruya, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Australia's Prime Minister Scott…
East Asia Pacific

Thousands in Shelters as Indonesia Flood Death Toll Hits 60 

A woman reacts as she wades flood water in Jakarta, Indonesia, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020. Monsoon rains and rising rivers…