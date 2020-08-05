East Asia Pacific

Thai Army Chief Says 'Hatred of Nation' Bigger Threat Than Virus

By AFP
August 05, 2020 10:15 AM
Harry Potter-themed pro-democracy protest in Bangkok
The most overt show of discontent came when young students dressed in Harry Potter robes cheered on a lawyer as he led a discussion on the monarchy's role in Thailand.

BANGKOK - Thailand's powerful army chief on Wednesday told cadets that the "hatred of the nation" plaguing the country was a bigger threat than the coronavirus, as a nascent pro-democracy movement grows bolder.
 
The kingdom has seen near-daily protests for more than two weeks by mostly young Thais, fuelled by their anger at a pro-military royalist government headed by former army chief Prayut Chan-O-Cha.
 
The most overt show of discontent came Monday night, when young students dressed in Harry Potter robes cheered on a lawyer as he led a discussion on the monarchy's role in Thailand.
 
During a visit to a military academy on Wednesday, army chief Apirat Kongsompong -- an arch-royalist who has slammed pro-democracy figures in the past -- spoke obliquely about the "disease" of criticising one's country.
 
"COVID-19 can be cured... but the disease that cannot be cured is the hatred of the nation," the general said.
 
"We cannot cure people who hate their nation."
 
Thailand's politics has long been defined by a cycle of violent protests and military coups, in apparent zealous protection of the monarchy.
 
The super-rich King Maha Vajiralongkorn sits at the apex of Thai power, and is protected from open criticism by harsh royal defamation laws.
 
Premier Prayut, who led the last coup in 2014, is seen as a product of the military's legacy in politics, and much of his cabinet is stacked with generals and royalist establishment elite.
 
His administration has faced criticism for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has slammed the Thai economy and left millions jobless.
 
Social-media savvy protesters have called for his government's ouster and amendments to a 2017 military-scripted constitution, which critics say unfairly stacks the power in favour of the military-aligned ruling party.
 
Prayut appeared to strike a conciliatory tone Tuesday, saying that a committee has been set up to discuss constitutional amendments and floated "public forums with the people, including the young" to discuss grievances.

 

Related Stories

Thai anti-government protesters gather in front of the Royal Thai Army Headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, July 20, 2020…
East Asia Pacific
Anti-Government Protests Mount in Thailand as Young Thais Demand Change
Protestors are demanding amendments to the constitution, a new election and a halt to the harassment and abuse of rights activists
Default Author Profile
By Steve Sanford
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 04:35
A man wearing a face mask stands next to a board showing the progress of developing an mRNA type vaccine candidate for the…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Thailand Readies Human Trials of Homegrown Coronavirus Vaccine 
Having relied on overseas vaccine developers during the swine flu pandemic a decade ago and missed out, Thailand is keen to develop its own supplies this time around 
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 07:44
Thai anti-government protesters gather front of the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Saturday, July 18, 2020. Several…
East Asia Pacific
Thousands of Protesters in Thailand Rally Against Government
Participants, mainly younger Thais, demand a new constitution, new parliamentary elections and an end to repressive laws
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 07/19/2020 - 05:24
Thailand map
East Asia Pacific
UN Urges Thailand to Apply International Standards to Torture, Disappearance Law
UN: Approved draft lacks essential international principles
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 07/17/2020 - 02:50
AFP logo
By
AFP

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thai Army Chief Says 'Hatred of Nation' Bigger Threat Than Virus

Harry Potter-themed pro-democracy protest in Bangkok
South & Central Asia

India Widens China App Ban to Cover More From Xiaomi, Baidu

China's top search engine, Baidu Inc is seen on a laptop screen, (File photo).
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Says Contagion 'Under Control' in Virus Epicenter but Spread Elsewhere

Medical specialists collect blood sample from a woman who has returned after travelling to Da Nang, at a rapid testing center for COVID-19 outside Hanoi, Vietnam, July 30, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

North Korean Border City Rocked by Apparent Deadly Explosion

The North Korean city of Hyesan, near the border with China, is seen in this Sept. 18, 2013 photo.
VOA News on China

Brother Nut, the Artist, Taking Vow of Silence to Protest China’s Censorship

Brother Nut, Chinese performance artist with three metallic clips sealing his mouth, poses for a picture in Shanghai, following…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims