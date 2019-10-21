East Asia Pacific

Thai King Strips His Consort of Royal Titles for Disloyalty

By Associated Press
October 21, 2019 11:48 AM
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the royal noble consort are pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters August 27, 2019. Royal Household Bureau/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn and General Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, the royal noble consort are pictured in this undated handout, August 27, 2019.

BANGKOK - Thailand's king has stripped his royal noble consort of her titles and military ranks for disloyalty, accusing her of seeking to undermine the position of his official wife for her own benefit.

Sixty-seven-year-old King Maha Vajiralongkorn's royal command issued Monday came just three months after he granted 34-year-old Sineenatra Wongvajirabhakdi the consort title, reviving an old palace tradition of taking a junior wife.

Sineenatra had her title of Chao Khun Phra Sineenatra Bilasakalayani withdrawn, along with other royal and military titles and decorations.

In May, the king named longtime companion Suthida Vajiralongkorn Na Ayudhya his queen when they were married a few days before his formal coronation. Both the 41-year-old Suthida and Sineenatra have served as senior officers in palace security units.

Vajiralongkorn had three previous marriages.

