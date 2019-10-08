East Asia Pacific

Thai Officials Try to Retrieve Bodies of 11 Elephants from Waterfall

By VOA News
October 8, 2019 09:26 PM
Photo by Thai News Pix taken on Oct. 5, 2019, shows two elephants trapped on a cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park.
Photo by Thai News Pix taken on Oct. 5, 2019, shows two elephants trapped on a cliff at a waterfall at Khao Yai National Park.

Officials are working urgently to retrieve the bodies of 11 elephants that died after trying to save each other from a waterfall in a national park in central Thailand.

Park rangers had initially thought six adult elephants had died Saturday while trying to save a three-year-old calf that had slipped down the falls.

But Monday, a drone found the bodies of five more elephants in the waters below the fall in Khao Yai National Park.

Authorities have strung a net downstream to catch the bodies as they float down the fast-moving waters. There is concern that the rotting bodies will contaminate the water.

Officers expect the bodies to reach the net in a few days. The elephants will be buried and the area sealed with hydrated lime to prevent contamination, the Bangkok Post reported.

This is not the first such incident at the waterfall, known as Haew Narok (Hell's Fall). In 1998, eight elephants died at the same site.

Park officials put up fencing to keep the wild animals away from the area, but that has not worked.

The park is home to about 300 of Thailand's approximately 3,000 wild animals.

Related Stories

FILE - A herd of elephants walk past a watering hole in Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe, Oct. 14, 2014.
Africa
Global Wildlife Group Agrees to Ban Shipping African Elephants to Zoos
The CITES member nations approve EU's watered-down proposal
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Tue, 08/27/2019 - 16:44
70-year-old emaciated elephant Tikiri eating at the Temple of the Tooth in the central city of Kandy, Sri Lanka.
Science & Health
UN Bans Sending Baby Elephants from Wild to Zoos and Circuses
Calls the practice horribly cruel and traumatic to both baby and mother
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Sun, 08/18/2019 - 20:39
Rohingya Muslim men collect water from a well at Unchiprang refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, in Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2018.
South & Central Asia
Elephants Face 'Time Bomb' in Bangladesh Land Clash with Rohingya Refugees
Standing atop an elephant watch-tower on the outskirts of the sprawling Rohingya refugee settlement in southeast Bangladesh, Nur Islam takes great pride in keeping his people safe. Dressed in a uniform of blue T-shirt, navy trousers and a neon yellow vest, Islam is one of 570 Rohingya on the Elephant Response Team, known locally as the tusk force, who are on duty every night to look out for elephants coming into the camps. After about 730,000 Rohingya fled…
Default Author Profile
Written By
VOA News

The Worth of a Girl