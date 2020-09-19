East Asia Pacific

Thai Protesters Challenge Monarchy with Symbolic Plaque

By Reuters
September 19, 2020 10:48 PM
Pro-democracy student leaders install a plaque declaring "This country belongs to the people" at the Sanam Luang field during a…
Pro-democracy student leaders install a plaque declaring 'This country belongs to the people' at the Sanam Luang field during a protest in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 20, 2020.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - In a challenge to the monarchy of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, protesters Sunday cemented a plaque in the field next to the Grand Palace in Bangkok that declares Thailand belongs to the people and not to him.

Protests that have been growing in the southeast Asian country since July have broken a long-standing taboo by criticizing the monarchy as well as seeking to oust the government and bring in a new constitution and elections.

The plaque was cemented in the area known as Sanam Luang - Royal Field - shortly after sunrise. It reads "At this place the people have expressed their will: that this country belongs to the people and is not the property of the monarch as they have deceived us."

The Royal Palace was not immediately available for comment.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said police would not use violence against protesters and it was up to them to determine and prosecute any illegal speech. Police were not immediately available for comment.

At the biggest demonstration in years Sunday, tens of thousands of protesters cheered calls for reform of the monarchy as well as for the removal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader.

"The nation belongs to no one person but to all of us," one of the protest leaders, Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak, announced at the ceremony for installing the plaque. "Down with feudalism, long live the people."

Police have held back from the protest and made no attempt to intervene.

Protesters have said they will march from the scene of the ceremony at 8 a.m. (0100 GMT).

The plaque resembles one removed without explanation from outside one of the royal palaces in 2017, after Vajiralongkorn took the throne. That plaque, which had commemorated the end of absolute monarchy in 1932, was replaced by one with a pro-monarchist slogan.  

Related Stories

Chinese dissidents, who asked not to be identified, speak during an interview with Reuters in Bangkok February 2, 2016.
VOA News on China
Chinese Refugees Fear Deportation as Thailand Increases Cooperation with China 
Several cases show how Chinese police are working through Thai law enforcement agencies, or even traveling to Thailand on their own, to try to find fleeing dissidents and bring them back to China

By Dahai Han
Wed, 09/09/2020 - 07:07 AM
High school students flash the three-fingered salute, symbol of resistance, during a protest rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 5, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand's Conservative Government Grapples with Royal Reckoning
Thailand’s largely decentralized protest movement and evolving internet landscape will make it tough for conservative government to mute mounting calls to rein in powerful monarchy, observers say

By Zsombor Peter
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 09:47 AM
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new…
Student Union
Students Call for Radical Changes to Thailand Government
10,000 people attended a student-lead rally calling for Thailand’s Prime Minister to step down and hold new parliamentary elections 

By VOA News
Sun, 08/16/2020 - 09:04 AM
Pro-democracy students raise a three-finger salute, a resistance symbol borrowed by Thailand's anti-coup movement from the…
East Asia Pacific
Anti-Government Protests Continue in Thailand
Protesters are demanding amendments to the constitution, a new election and a halt to the harassment and abuse of rights activists

By VOA News
Mon, 08/10/2020 - 02:36 PM
