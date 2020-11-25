East Asia Pacific

Thai Protesters Direct Ire at King's Massive Wealth

By VOA News
November 25, 2020 01:01 PM
A protester wearing a mask holds a firework during a rally outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank, a publicly…
A protester wearing a mask holds a firework during a rally outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank, a publicly-held company in which the Thai king is the biggest shareholder, in Bangkok Thailand, Nov. 25, 2020.

BANGKOK - Pro-democracy activists demanded public oversight of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn's vast wealth during a protest Wednesday outside the headquarters of a major bank in which he is the largest shareholder. The demonstration amounted to a show of defiance after police summoned a dozen protest leaders over alleged royal defamation. 

Several months since they started near-daily anti-government rallies, the pro-democracy movement called Ratsadorn, or "The People," shows no sign of losing steam, despite the mounting risk of clashes with ultra-royalists and a wave of charges under a draconian lese majeste law — which provides for up to 15 years in jail per charge. 

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left and Queen Suthida, right meet supporters after attending a ceremony to mark an anniversary…
Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn, left, and Queen Suthida meet supporters after attending a ceremony to mark an anniversary of the death of King Vajiravudh in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 25, 2020.

Police summoned at least 12 protest leaders overnight from across the country to hear charges of lese majeste — known by its criminal code number 112. They are the first such cases to be brought in several years as authorities move to quash the rampant anti-monarchy graffiti, banners and speeches that now accompany every protest. 

Several thousand demonstrators massed around the headquarters of Siam Commercial bank, one of Thailand's largest lenders. The king is named as holding a 23.5% stake worth an estimated $2.3 billion based on Wednesday's share price. 

The demonstrators swarmed across gardens outside the bank as evening fell, holding signs saying, "We the people reclaim our property from the king." Many wore rubber ducks in their hair or glued to hard hats — the latest symbol of meme-making young activists who fended off police water cannon and tear gas earlier in the month with giant inflatable yellow ducks. 

Protesters flash the three-finger protest gesture during a rally Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Bangkok Thailand. Thai…
Protesters flash the three-finger protest gesture during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 25, 2020.

"We should be able to look at the king's finances as they come from taxpayers' money," said one 24-year-old protester who identified himself only as "Jim." "At least rubber ducks protect the people, unlike the soldiers," he said. 

Army targeted by protesters 

The protest movement also wants to permanently remove the military from politics in a country that has had 13 coups in less than 100 years. 

The starting point, they say, must be the resignation of ex-army chief turned Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-O-Cha and his government, along with a rewriting of a constitution which has gifted the army a backdoor into power through a fully appointed senate. 

But it is the role of the Thai monarchy which now motivates them, with protesters calling for the king's wealth and power to be constrained within the constitution — as established by a peaceful 1932 revolution — and for the palace to remain firmly beyond politics. 

Vajiralongkorn is perhaps the world's richest monarch, enjoying an annual palace budget of around $1 billion. He holds controlling stakes in banks and construction companies in his own name as well as untold billions of dollars in prime Bangkok real estate under the Crown Property Bureau (CBP). 

Protesters turn on mobile phones with lights during a rally outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank, a publicly…
Protesters turn on mobile phones with lights during a rally outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank, a publicly-held company in which the Thai king is the biggest shareholder, in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 25, 2020.

The value of the CBP, which was established to manage palace wealth for the good of the kingdom, is estimated at anywhere between $30-60 billion. But it does not publish its accounts and experts say it effectively morphed into a private piggy bank after it was moved in 2018 directly under Vajiralongkorn's control from the finance ministry.  

Initially, protesters had vowed to mass around the CBP offices in the historic heart of Bangkok. But in a sign of the sensitivity of any attack on the king's wealth, all roads to the bureau were blocked before dawn on Wednesday by shipping containers stacked on top of each other and fronted by curls of razor wire. Behind them stood thousands of police and military conscripts. 

"The objective is not only to stop the protesters today but also to send a message to them to refrain from protesting in the future or face the consequences of violent arrest and other harsh action using the rationale of Criminal Code Section 112," said Paul Chambers, a lecturer and special adviser on international affairs at Naresuan University. 

Gap widening 

Thailand is a kingdom divided. The split runs between young and old, rich and poor — it is one of the Asia's least equal societies — and between voices for reform and arch-royalist conservatives who support the army-shaped status quo. 

As the Thai protesters — known locally as "the mob" — settled in for an evening outside the king's favorite bank, the monarch himself rubbed shoulders with royalists in a downtown park. 

Many royalists see the palace as untouchable and the monarch beyond reproach by virtue of his position at the head of Thai society. 

Supporter of the Thai monarchy hold images King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at a ceremony to mark an anniversary of…
Supporters of the Thai monarchy hold images King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida at a ceremony to mark an anniversary of the death of King Vajiravudh in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 25, 2020.

"These kids are deluded if they think the crown assets belong to the country," said Warong Dechgitvigrom, leader of ultra-royalist Thai Pakdee (Loyal Thai) group. "They belong solely to the king." 

Critics accuse the king of living an opulent lifestyle, much of it overseas in Germany with a large retinue, creating an image that has played particularly badly at home with the coronavirus-hit economy expected to contract at least 6% this year. 

But arch-royalists say the king is merely asserting control over possessions that were the sole property of the palace before the 1932 revolution ended absolute rule. 

"I think King Vajiralongkorn recognizes his assets must return to where they belong," said Nopadol Prompasit, who receives complaints of alleged lese majeste violations and files cases to the police. "He has every right to move money or spend it however he deems fit." 

With the gap widening between the pro-democracy protesters and royalists, experts fear an escalation of the violence which marred a parliamentary debate on the constitution on November 17. 

Scores were wounded in the fighting, including six by gunshots, marking a dangerous escalation in a country awash with guns. 

Prime Minister Prayuth, on the backfoot as never before in the six years since he seized power as army chief in a 2014 coup, has so far refused to resign and on Wednesday batted away reports he may consider martial law to control the protests. 

"In a democracy ... I can't make everyone agree with me," he told reporters. 
 

Related Stories

Pornpen Khongkachonkiet
East Asia Pacific
Meet the Relentless Thai Rights Defender Taking on the Powerful
The rights defender and legal advocate has been threatened, harassed and targeted by online trolls
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 12:52 AM
A photo taken with a tilt-shift lens shows protesters dressed in dinosaur costumes, which pro-democracy activists said represent the older generation of Thai politicians, during a 'Bad Student' rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thai 'Bad Students' Slam Government as 'Dinosaurs'
Youth protests continue as a kingdom bitterly divided by age, politics and attitudes toward its rulers lurches deeper into crisis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:39 AM
Pro-democracy protesters pose next to a paint-splattered sign for the police headquarters, during an anti-government rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thai PM Threatens to Use All Legal Avenues Against Pro-Democracy Protesters
Protesters have been demanding constitutional changes, including removal of prime minister, limiting powers of the king
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 11/19/2020 - 11:57 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thai Protesters Direct Ire at King's Massive Wealth

A protester wearing a mask holds a firework during a rally outside the headquarters of the Siam Commercial Bank, a publicly…
2020 USA Votes

Chinese President Congratulates Biden on Election Victory

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2013, file photo, Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, shakes hands with then U.S Vice President Joe Biden as they pose for photos at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.
COVID-19 Pandemic

China Stepping Up Virus Testing on Imported Food Packaging

A worker wearing a mask and gloves stand near beef products from New Zealand packaged with a QR-code linked to its coronavirus…
East Asia Pacific

Malaysia's Government, Prime Minister Face Make-or-Break Budget Vote 

Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul arrive at Parliament to table 2021 budget in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

World’s Largest Rubber Glove Maker Cuts Production Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Top Glove workers wait in line for food distribution outside a hostel under enhanced lockdown, in Klang

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims