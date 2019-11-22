East Asia Pacific

In Thailand, Pope Tells Bishops, Priests to Spread the Faith

By VOA News
November 22, 2019 07:19 AM
Pope Francis delivers a speech during a meeting of religious leaders at the Chulalongkorn University, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in…
Pope Francis delivers a speech during a meeting of religious leaders at the Chulalongkorn University, Nov. 22, 2019, in Bangkok, Thailand.

Pope Francis Friday called on bishops in Thailand to keep their doors open for priests and to spread the faith as their missionary predecessors did.

"Be close to your priests, listen to them and seek to accompany them in every situation, especially when you see that they are discouraged or apathetic, which is the worst of the devil's temptations. Do so not as judges but as fathers, not as managers who deploy them, but as true elder brothers."

Francis gave a speech to the Asian Bishops Conference at the Shrine of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kithamrung in Sam Phran, 56 kilometers west of capital Bangkok.

Huge crowds, including faithful from Vietnam, Cambodia and China welcomed the pope  when he earlier arrived for a meeting with clergy and seminarians at Saint Peter's Parish in Nakhon Pathom province.   

Francis concluded the day’s celebrations with a Mass dedicated to young people at Bangkok's Cathedral of the Assumption.
       
Francis is only the second pope to visit Thailand. Pope John Paul II, now Saint John Paul II, was the first in 1984.

 

Related Stories

Thai Bishop Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil kisses the hand of Pope Francis during the latter's visit to St. Peter’s Parish church…
East Asia Pacific
Pope Urges Thais: Don’t See Christianity as ‘Foreign’
Francis also honored a Thai priest who died in 1944 and expressed gratitude to a gathering of nuns and priests
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 01:27
Pope Francis walks with his cousin Ana Rosa Sivori as he arrives at Military Air Terminal of Don Muang Airport, Wednesday, Nov…
East Asia Pacific
Pope Arrives in Thailand to Encourage Catholic Minority
Pope Francis has arrived in Thailand to encourage members of a minority Catholic community in a Buddhist nation
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 11/20/2019 - 05:08
Pope Francis salutes faithful in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican at the end of an audience with members of parish…
Europe
Pope Replaces Financial Watchdog Head Amid Fallout from Raid
Pope Francis has replaced the head of the Vatican's financial watchdog agency amid continuing fallout from a controversial Vatican police raid on his offices
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/18/2019 - 16:08
Pope Francis attends a lunch with the poor after celebrating a Mass marking the Roman Catholic Church's World Day of the Poor, in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican, Nov. 17, 2019.
Europe
Pope Has Lunch with Poor People on World Day of the Poor
Pope Francis hosts 1,500 poor and needy people for lunch at Vatican after celebrating Mass in Saint Peter's Basilica to mark World Day of the Poor
Default Author Profile
By Sabina Castelfranco
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 12:38
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

In Thailand, Pope Tells Bishops, Priests to Spread the Faith

Pope Francis delivers a speech during a meeting of religious leaders at the Chulalongkorn University, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, in…
East Asia Pacific

Vietnam Scrambles to Avoid Landing in the Next US Trade Dispute

A woman works at Maxport garment company in Hanoi, Vietnam May 15, 2019. Picture taken May 15, 2019. REUTERS/Kham
East Asia Pacific

South Korea Reverses Course, Will Still Share Intel with Japan

South Koreans hold banners during a rally to demand to keep the General Security of Military Intelligence Agreement, or GSOMIA,…
East Asia Pacific

Pope Urges Thais: Don’t See Christianity as ‘Foreign’

Thai Bishop Joseph Prathan Sridarunsil kisses the hand of Pope Francis during the latter's visit to St. Peter’s Parish church…
East Asia Pacific

Handful of Hong Kong Protesters Surrender

Anti-government protesters wait to give themselves up to the police as they leave the campus of the Polytechnic University …