East Asia Pacific

Thai's Embattled PM Recalls Parliament amid Protests

By VOA News
October 19, 2020 11:58 AM
Pro-democracy protesters show the three-finger salute during an anti-government protest, in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 19, 2020.

Thousands of protesters took to the streets of Bangkok Monday for the fifth straight day, defying a ban on gatherings of more than four people and demanding the resignation of Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-Cha.

Prayuth seized power in a military coup in 2014.

The protesters, mostly students, have also called for changes to the monarchy — a seemingly untouchable institution in Thailand where insulting royalty can result in criminal charges.

Demonstrations were held in three separate locations in Bangkok on Monday, with protesters brandishing a three-finger salute borrowed from the “Hunger Games” movies, which has come to symbolize the pro-Democracy movement.

Prayuth recalled Parliament, currently in recess, on Monday to discuss how to reduce tension and quell the protests. He also cautioned protesters not to break the law, saying the government hoped for peaceful protests.

But scuffles broke out between protesters and pro-monarchy supporters last week, and crowds on Friday were dispersed with water cannon. Over the weekend and on Monday, demonstrations were largely peaceful.

The latest wave of protests began in February when the Future Forward Party (FFP), a progressive party largely supported by young Thais, was dissolved by court order. Protests were then halted due to COVID-19 concerns, but regained energy in July, despite a ban on large gatherings.

 

Protesters walk along a road during an anti-government rally at the Lat Phrao intersection in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 17, 2020, as they continue to defy an emergency decree banning mass gatherings.
East Asia Pacific
Thousands in Thailand Continue Protests in Defiance of Crackdown
Protesters seek ouster of prime minister and monarchy reform despite aggressive police tactics and state of emergency
By VOA News
Sat, 10/17/2020 - 12:00 PM
A pro-democracy protester flashes a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during an anti-government rally in the central business district of Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 15, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Protesters Defy State of Emergency With Massive Anti-Government Rally
Demonstrators demand prime minister’s resignation and reform of monarchy 
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 12:56 PM
Pro-democracy protesters push Thai policemen with riot shields during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 15,…
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Under State of Emergency After Massive Anti-Government Protests
Protesters surrounded Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha’s office Wednesday demanding his resignation and reform of monarchy
By VOA News
Thu, 10/15/2020 - 03:08 AM
Pro-democracy protest leaders lock hands as they face a police barricade during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 14, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thousands of Protesters Demand Thailand PM's Resignation
Student protests challenging government and monarchy have persisted in Thailand for months 
By VOA News
Wed, 10/14/2020 - 12:24 PM
Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims