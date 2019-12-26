East Asia Pacific

Thousands in Asia Marvel at 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

By Associated Press
December 26, 2019 11:00 AM
An annular solar eclipse is seen though safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019…
An annular solar eclipse is seen though safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2019.

BANDA ACEH, INDONESIA - People along a swath of southern Asia gazed at the sky in marvel on Thursday at a “ring of fire” solar eclipse.
                   
The so-called annular eclipse, in which a thin outer ring of the sun is still visible, could be seen along a path stretching from India and Pakistan to Thailand and Indonesia.
                   
Authorities in Indonesia provided telescopes and hundreds of special glasses to protect viewers' eyes. Thousands of people gazed at the sky and cheered and clapped as the sun transformed into a dark orb for more than two minutes, briefly plunging the sky into darkness. Hundreds of others prayed at nearby mosques.
                   
“How amazing to see the ring of fire when the sun disappeared slowly,” said Firman Syahrizal, a resident of Sinabang in Indonesia's Banda Aceh province who witnessed the eclipse with his family.
                   
The previous annular solar eclipse in February 2017 was also visible over a slice of Indonesia.

Related Stories

People react while observing a solar eclipse at Incahuasi, a mountain in Chile, July 2, 2019.
Science & Health
Blind Chileans ‘Listen' for Solar Eclipse
Musical experience, orchestrated by Chile's University of Valparaiso, was designed to help blind people, or those with some level of visual impairment, experience the phenomenon through a change in the frequency of sounds
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 07/02/2019 - 21:43
Default Content Teaser
Archive
NASA video of total solar eclipse in Hopkinsville, Kentucky
NASA video of total solar eclipse in Hopkinsville, Kentucky, Aug. 21, 2017
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thousands in Asia Marvel at 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse is seen though safety glass from Siak, Riau province, Indonesia, Thursday, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019…
East Asia Pacific

Russia, Iran, China Hold Joint Naval Drills

Chinese patrol ship Haixun 01 is pictured during a search for Flight MH370, in the south Indian Ocean, April 5, 2014. (CNS photo)
East Asia Pacific

Indonesia, Thailand Mark 15th Anniversary of Massive Tsunami

People pray at a mass grave site for the victims of the Indian Ocean tsunami, during the commemoration of the 15th anniversary of the disaster in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, Dec. 26, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

US-China Phase One Deal Suggests Cease-fire, Not Long-Term Truce: Analysts

FILE - President Donald Trump, left, meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. China will raise tariffs on $75 billion of U.S. products in retaliation for Trump's Sept. 1 duty increase.
East Asia Pacific

China Slams US Defense Act Over Trade Restrictions

US President Donald Trump (R) hands US General John W. Raymond a document after signing the "National Defense Authorization Act…