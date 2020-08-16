East Asia Pacific

Thousands Call for Radical Changes to Thailand Government

By VOA News
Updated August 16, 2020 12:10 PM
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new…
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new elections under a revised constitution, near the Democracy Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 16, 2020.

Thousands of protesters called for radical changes to the Thai government Sunday — the latest in near daily protests lead by students against the government.

Bangkok police estimated 10,000 attendees, which would make the demonstration the largest Thailand has seen since the 2014 coup. 

Student leaders are demanding new elections to form a new parliament, including the dismissal of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former general who took power in the 2014 coup and won disputed elections last year. 

But Sunday’s protests also called for changes to the monarchy  a sensitive subject in Thailand, where anyone criticizing the Royal Family may face long prison sentences. 

"We want a new election and a new parliament from the people," student activist Patsalawalee Tanakitwiboonpon, 24, told the crowd. “Lastly, our dream is to have a monarchy which is truly under the constitution.” 

Demonstrators also waved banners and chanted “Down with dictatorship, long live democracy.”

Bangkok police said they had deployed 600 officers to observe the demonstration. A counter-rally defending the monarchy drew dozens of attendees. 

The latest wave of protests began in February when the Future Forward Party (FFP), a progressive party largely supported by young Thais, was dissolved by court order. Protests were then halted due to COVID-19 concerns, but regained energy in July, despite a ban on large gatherings.  

VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

US Tightening Restrictions on Huawei Access to Technology, Chips

A Chinese man looks out near a Huawei store promoting 5G services in Beijing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. The United States and…
East Asia Pacific

Japanese PM Visits Hospital Amid Speculation About His Heath 

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks off after delivering a speech during a…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Google Pushes Back Against Proposed Australian Law Over News Content 

FILE - Two men walk past a building on the Google campus in Mountain View, California.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Survey of 68 Nations is Bright for Vietnam But in a Dim COVID-19 World

A police officer talks to a woman at the barricaded entrance of an alley where one of its residents is suspected to have COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic

S. Korea Faces New Outbreak, Churches Again a Concern

A woman wearing a mask walks past members of conservative civic groups who take part in an anti-government protest, as concerns over a fresh wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases grow, in central Seoul

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims