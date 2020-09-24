East Asia Pacific

Thousands Protest in Thailand Over Delay of Constitutional Amendment

By VOA News
September 24, 2020 03:31 PM
Pro-democracy demonstrators raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest outside the Parliament in…
Pro-democracy demonstrators raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, outside parliament in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 24, 2020. Lawmakers were expected to vote Thursday on six proposed constitutional amendments.

Thailand’s parliament voted Thursday to delay deciding on whether it will amend the country’s constitution, and anti-government protesters continued the daily demonstrations they have been staging for more than two months, calling for more democracy and reform of the monarchy.

Rather than vote on the amendment, lawmakers dominated by government supporters opted to set up a committee that will study various plans to amend the charter written by a military-appointed panel after a 2014 coup. Critics of the current government say the constitution was drafted to ensure the country’s current prime minister remained in power after the election last year.

The decision is expected to delay the process by another month, agitating the thousands of protesters who gathered outside the parliament to put pressure on lawmakers to implement constitutional change and remove Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha, a former junta leader, from office.

Parliament member Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn from the opposition party said in a tweet that as a result of the delay to form a committee, if the motion to amend the constitution is rejected in a month's time, then members of parliament will not be able to propose another motion until next year.

“It’s part of their tactics to delay the process because they want to hold on to their power,” said Punchada Sirivunnabood, an associate professor of politics at Mahidol University near Bangkok. “The protest movement will likely escalate from this point, with more people, including the opposition parties, joining the movement.”

Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn has not publicly commented on the protests that have demanded the monarchy’s power be reduced — a movement that challenges a decadeslong taboo of not criticizing the monarchy.

Prayuth has called for patience on the amendment, saying the country must be peaceful in order for the government to be able to “continue our work, especially on the economy.”

Related Stories

High school students flash the three-fingered salute, symbol of resistance, during a protest rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Sept. 5, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand's Conservative Government Grapples with Royal Reckoning
Thailand’s largely decentralized protest movement and evolving internet landscape will make it tough for conservative government to mute mounting calls to rein in powerful monarchy, observers say
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 09:47 AM
Pro-democracy protesters attend a rally to demand the government to resign, to dissolve the parliament and to hold new…
Student Union
Students Call for Radical Changes to Thailand Government
10,000 people attended a student-lead rally calling for Thailand’s Prime Minister to step down and hold new parliamentary elections 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 08/16/2020 - 09:04 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Thousands Protest in Thailand Over Delay of Constitutional Amendment

Pro-democracy demonstrators raise a three-finger salute, a symbol of resistance, during a protest outside the Parliament in…
Africa

Kenya's Chinese-Built Railway Proves Pricey

FILE - An aerial view shows a train on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line constructed by the China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) and financed by the Chinese government, in Kimuka, Kenya, Oct. 16, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Hong Kong Dissident Arrested Again, Vows to Fight On

Pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong speaks to the media while holding up a bail document after leaving Central police station in…
Economy & Business

Australian Bank Agrees to Record Penalty for Mass Breaches of Money Laundering Laws

FILE PHOTO: Australia's Westpac Banking Corp's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Brian Hartzer speaks during a media conference in…
East Asia Pacific

North Korea Shoots, Cremates South Korean Civilian at Sea, Says Seoul

North Korean soldiers keep watch toward the south as South Korean Unification Minister Lee In-young inspects the truce village of Panmunjom

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims