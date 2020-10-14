East Asia Pacific

Thousands of Protesters Demand Thailand PM's Resignation

By VOA News
October 14, 2020 12:24 PM
Pro-democracy protest leaders lock hands as they face a police barricade during a street march in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 14, 2020.
Thousands of Thai protesters marched in the capital of Bangkok Wednesday, demanding the resignation of the prime minister and clashing with pro-monarchy demonstrators.
 
Student protests have persisted in Thailand in recent months, calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power in a military coup six years ago.
 
The student-led movement has also criticized King Maha Vajiralongkorn – a bold move in a country where insulting the monarchy can lead to criminal charges.
 
Marchers approached Government House, where the prime minister lives, Wednesday evening, clashing with pro-monarchy demonstrators along the way.
 
The Bangkok Post newspaper reported that demonstrators broke police lines outside Government House, where they intended to stage a sit-in.

The latest wave of protests began in February when the Future Forward Party (FFP), a progressive party largely supported by young Thais, was dissolved by court order. Protests were then halted due to COVID-19 concerns, but regained energy in July, despite a ban on large gatherings.   

 

