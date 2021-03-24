Thousands Stay Home Across Myanmar in 'Silent' Strike Against Junta

Thousands of people across Myanmar are staging a “silent” strike as a continued show of opposition to the ruling military junta enters its 51st consecutive day.

Pro-democracy activists are urging others to stay home and not patronize any businesses for the day, a new tactic devised to avoid the military’s increasingly deadly response to the daily demonstrations, which have taken place non-stop since de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other high-ranking members of the civilian government were removed from power and detained by the military on February 1.

The local activist group Assistance Association for Political Prisoners says at least 275 people have been killed by military forces during the crackdown. One of those killed was a 7-year-old girl who was shot Tuesday when soldiers broke into her home in Mandalay, according to Myanmar Now and Reuters. The child was reportedly sitting on her father’s lap when the soldiers broke in and demanded to know if everyone in the family was at home. The father said yes, but the soldiers accused him of lying and opened fire, hitting the girl.

Muslim men pray during the funeral of 7 year-old girl Khin Myo Chit who was shot at her home during protests against military coup in Mandalay, March 24, 2021.

The AAPP says more than 2,000 people have been arrested and detained since the crackdown began. News outlets say several buses full of anti-coup protesters drove away from Insein Prison in the main city of Yangon Wednesday in an apparent goodwill gesture by the junta. Both the Associated Press and Agence France Presse (AFP) puts the number of those freed at more than 600.

Among those who have been released is AP journalist Thein Zaw, who was arrested while covering a street protest in Yangon along with eight other media workers.

Meanwhile, Reuters says a virtual court appearance scheduled for Wednesday for Suu Kyi in the capital, Naypyitaw, has been postponed until April 1. Wednesday’s appearance was originally scheduled for March 15, but was called off because of a lack of internet service. Authorities have imposed nightly internet shutdowns for several weeks to prevent any sharing of protests from across the country.

The 75-year-old Nobel Peace laureate is facing four charges, including the possession of unlicensed walkie-talkies, violating COVID-19 restrictions, breaching telecommunication laws and incitement to cause public unrest.

The military regime has also accused Suu Kyi of accepting $600,000 in illegal payments plus gold bars while in office.

Junta leaders also justified their coup by saying the Nov. 8 election won by Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) was fraudulent - an accusation the electoral commission rejected.