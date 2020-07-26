East Asia Pacific

Tight Security Presence outside US Consulate in Chengdu, China

By VOA News
July 26, 2020 07:15 AM
A bus is guided out of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province, July 26, 2020.
A bus is guided out of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province, July 26, 2020.

There was a tight security presence outside the U.S. consulate in the city of Chengdu, China Sunday, as the American staff prepared to leave the premises. 

Three moving trucks were seen entering the building compound, while uniformed and plainclothes police lined both sides of the street, which were lined with metal barriers.

The editor of China's Global Times tabloid tweeted that the U.S. consulate in Chengdu was given 72 hours to close, or until 10 a.m. (0200GMT) Monday, July 27.

China charged that some personnel at the Chengdu consulate were "conducting activities not in line with their identities."

Without giving any details, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman, Wang Wenbin said such activity had interfered in China's affairs and harmed its security interests.

China’s order to close the consulate in Chengdu was issued Friday in retaliation for a U.S. order to close the Chinese consulate in Houston, Texas. 

FILE - The Chinese Consulate General is seen Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Houston.

Washington ordered China to close the Houston office "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information."

As Chinse consulate closure in Houston took effect on Friday, a group of men who appeared to be U.S. officials were seen breaking-in to the facility through a back door.

Wang said on Saturday that violated international and bilateral agreements and China would respond, without specifying of how.

The tit-for-tat closures further escalated the tensions between the two countries over issues from trade and industrial espionage to human rights.

 

Related Stories

Chinese police officers form up in front of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 25, 2020.
USA
China Accuses US of Improperly Entering Houston Consulate
China's foreign ministry gave no details, but federal agents checked the consulate's doors and a locksmith was seen working on a lock Friday after Chinese diplomats left ahead of a 4 p.m. deadline to close
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 07/25/2020 - 09:45
(FILES) This file photo taken on September 18, 2012 shows a Chinese paramilitary policeman gesturing to photographers at the…
VOA News on China
China Shutters US Consulate in Chengdu in Retaliation for Houston
Move is retaliation for US decision to close China’s consulate in Texas
Default Author Profile
By Joyce Huang
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 02:57
A U.S. flag flies on a U.S. consulate car, with the backdrop of buildings in the Lujiazui financial district, outside a hotel…
USA
US Diplomats Head to China Despite Row Over Houston Consulate
China has warned that it will respond to US move, which 'severely harmed' relations
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 15:03
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library, July 23, 2020, in Yorba Linda.
VOA News on China
Longtime Engagement with China No Longer Working, Pompeo Says
Speaking at Nixon Library in California, US secretary of state said tougher approach is needed
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 07/23/2020 - 01:47
The Chinese Consulate General is seen Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Houston. Houston police and fire officials responded to…
VOA News on China
US Shuts China's Houston Consulate; Pompeo Cites Intellectual Property Theft
Beijing given until Friday afternoon to close the Houston facility, which has about 60 employees, in sharp escalation of fraying relations between the two countries
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Wed, 07/22/2020 - 13:50
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Tight Security Presence outside US Consulate in Chengdu, China

A bus is guided out of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwest China's Sichuan province, July 26, 2020.
East Asia Pacific

Anti-Putin Protests in Russia's Far East Gather Steam

A man holds poster reading "Putinizm " during an unsanctioned protest in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the…
COVID-19 Pandemic

North Korea Reports First Suspected Coronavirus Case

Kim Song Ju Primary school students have their temperatures checked before entering the school in Pyongyang, North Korea,…
USA

China Accuses US of Improperly Entering Houston Consulate

Chinese police officers form up in front of the United States Consulate in Chengdu in southwestern China's Sichuan province, July 25, 2020.
South & Central Asia

Thousands in Khabarovsk, Russia, Protest Replacement of Popular Regional Governor

People hold banners and signs during an unauthorised rally in support of Sergei Furgal, the governor of the Khabarovsk region…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims