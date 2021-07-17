East Asia Pacific

Tokyo Games: the Refugee Olympic Team

By AFP
July 17, 2021 02:59 AM
Three members of the Olympic refugee team, Ahmad Alikaj (L), Abdullah Sediqi (2nd L) and coach Alireza Nassrazadany (3rd L)…
Three members of the Olympic refugee team, from left, Ahmad Alikaj, Abdullah Sediqi and coach Alireza Nassrazadany arrive at Narita international airport in Narita, Chiba prefecture, on July 14, 2021.

LAUSANNE, SWITZERLAND - The Tokyo 2020 Games will see 29 displaced athletes living in 14 countries around the world compete as part of the Refugee Olympic Team. The squad arrives in Japan on Wednesday.

Here is a look at the history of the team, its debut at the 2016 Games, its growing place in the Olympic movement and the path towards Tokyo 2020:

Creation

Marathon runner Guor Marial, a refugee living in the United States, competed at London 2012 as an independent athlete, having made the qualifying time. He had escaped Sudan, was not a US national and his newly independent South Sudan homeland did not yet have an Olympic committee.

Following a global refugee crisis that saw millions of people displaced around the world, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach announced the creation of the new team at the United Nations General Assembly in October 2015.

It first took part in the Rio de Janeiro 2016 Olympics.

Prospective competitors are supported by scholarships. Some $2 million has been invested in refugee athletes since Rio.

The team's performance in Rio triggered the launch in 2017 of the Olympic Refuge Foundation. It aims to provide one million young people affected by displacement with access to sport by 2024.

Flag and anthem

The athletes compete under the Olympic flag. If any medals are won, the flag will be raised and the Olympic Anthem played.

The team's IOC code, EOR, comes from the French acronym Equipe Olympique des Refugies.

The team will be the second to enter the Tokyo opening ceremony parade of nations, following traditional first entrants Greece.

Rio 2016

Ten athletes took part: five originally from South Sudan, two each originally from Syria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and one from Ethiopia.

Six competed in athletics, two in swimming and two in judo.

800-meter runner Rose Lokonyen, who fled on foot from South Sudan to Kenya at age 10, carried the flag at the opening ceremony.

Judoka Popole Misenga, who escaped the DR Congo and sought asylum in Brazil, did so at the closing ceremony.

Tokyo Games

Some 56 athletes were supported by the IOC scholarships, of which 29 were chosen to compete in Tokyo. The selection criteria was based on sporting performance and their refugee status being confirmed by the UN Refugee Agency.

Personal background, as well as a balance of sports disciplines, gender and regions were also taken into account.

The 29 athletes include nine originally from Syria, five originally from Iran, four originally from South Sudan and three originally from Afghanistan. They will compete in 12 sports.

Six competitors from 2016 are returning for Tokyo, including Lokonyen and Misenga.

Also returning is 23-year-old Syrian swimmer Yusra Mardini, who competed in Rio less than a year after she and her sister Sarah used their swimming skills to pull to safety their water-logged boat carrying another 18 migrants and refugees from Turkey to Lesbos.

The team includes some decorated athletes.

Kimia Alizadeh, who defected from Iran to Germany last year, won a bronze medal in Rio in taekwondo.

Javad Mahjoub, a judoka who fled Iran and is now a refugee in Canada, won gold at the 2013 Asian Judo Championships.

Hamoon Derafshipour, also originally from Iran but now in Canada, won bronze at the 2018 World Karate Championships.

The delegation includes 20 coaches and 15 team officials. Travel and participation expenses are covered.

They will stay in the Olympic Village, just like any other team.

IOC president Thomas Bach told the Tokyo team they "will send a powerful message of solidarity, resilience and hope to the world. You are an integral part of our Olympic community, and we welcome you with open arms."

And U.N. Refugee Agency chief Filippo Grandi said, "Surviving war, persecution and the anxiety of exile already makes them extraordinary people, but the fact that they now also excel as athletes on the world stage fills me with immense pride. It shows what is possible when refugees are given the opportunity to make the most of their potential." 

Related Stories

FILE - Paulo Amotun Lokoro, a refugee from South Sudan, part of the refugee athletes who qualified for the 2016 Rio Olympics, stretches during a training session in Ngong township near Kenya's capital Nairobi, June 9, 2016.
Africa
South Sudanese Man Runs for Refugee Olympic Team
South Sudan-born Paulo Amotun Lokoro prepares for Summer Games in Tokyo, hoping to one day compete under his own country’s flag
Mugume Davis Rwakaringi
By Mugume Davis Rwakaringi
Wed, 07/14/2021 - 06:57 AM
US First Lady Jill Biden speaks before the start of the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a contest for students, at Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, July 8, 2021.
USA
First Lady Jill Biden to Lead White House Delegation at Tokyo Olympics
Visit will be Jill Biden's first solo trip as first lady
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 07/13/2021 - 02:00 PM
It's Game On for the Olympics Despite COVID Surge and Lockdown
00:02:15
East Asia Pacific
It's Game On for Olympics Despite COVID Surge and Lockdown
Olympic organizers barred spectators but pledge to hold games despite rising COVID cases in Japan
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 01:36 PM
Nigeria's Gabe Nnamdi Vincent (22) looks to pass against the United States during an exhibition basketball game Saturday, July…
Arts & Culture
US Falls to Nigeria 90-87 in Pre-Olympic Opener
Nigeria beat the US 90-87, pulling off an international shocker with a roster primarily filled of little-known NBA players
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 07/11/2021 - 12:19 AM
AFP logo
By
AFP
VOA News on China

US Sanctions Seven Chinese Officials for Hong Kong Crackdown

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 03, 2020 pro-democracy activists demonstrate outside the West Kowloon court in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Vietnam Shops for Vaccines in Hopes of Avoiding More Lockdowns

FILE PHOTO: A woman receives a vaccine as Vietnam starts its official rollout of AstraZeneca's coronavirus disease (COVID-19)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

APEC Leaders Vow to Accelerate Access to COVID Vaccines

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a virtual meeting, part of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow, Russia, July 16, 2021.
East Asia Pacific

China Presses Pakistan to Hold Killers of Chinese Nationals Accountable

Local residents and rescue workers gather at the site of bus accident, in Kohistan Kohistan district of Pakistan's Khyber…
COVID-19 Pandemic

COVID Vaccination Rate ‘Must Increase Rapidly’, WHO, Red Cross Warn

A student reacts as a medical worker administers a shot of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination campaign for…

Special Reports

Illustration of protesters in Turkey carrying Uighur and Turkish flags
East Asia Pacific

A Uyghur Man’s Journey from a Chinese Prison to Turkey