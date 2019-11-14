East Asia Pacific

Toll Rises in Australian Wildfires with More Danger Ahead

By Associated Press
November 14, 2019 10:03 PM
This Nov. 8, 2019, satellite photo taken by NASA shows hot, dry and windy weather conditions as bushfires burn in the eastern…
This Nov. 8, 2019, satellite photo taken by NASA shows hot, dry and windy weather conditions as bushfires burn in the eastern part of News South Wales state.

SYDNEY - The death toll for wildfires raging across Australia's most populous state has risen to four as authorities warned Thursday of worsening weather conditions to come.

A body was found late Wednesday in a scorched forest near the town of Kempsey in northeast New South Wales, police said. He is suspected to be a 58-year-old man who lived in a nearby shed and had not been seen since Friday when ferocious wildfires across New South Wales killed three other people and destroyed at least 150 homes.

About 60 fires were burning around New South Wales on Thursday morning, with 27 uncontained while being battled by more than 1,000 firefighters, the Rural Fire Service said.

"We had a better day yesterday, only one fire got to emergency warning, but even in these pretty benign conditions we're seeing quite a lot of aggressive fire behavior simply because it's so dry," Rural Fire Service Deputy Commissioner Rob Rogers told the Seven Network television.

"Conditions starting to warm up tomorrow, into the weekend and then heating up early next week, a return to more gusty conditions. We're in for the long haul," he added.

U.S. Ambassador to Australia Arthur Culvahouse Jr. said firefighting Tanker 911, a converted McDonnell Douglas DC-10 jet that can drop 35,600 liters (9,400 gallons) of fire retardant, was on its way from New Mexico to the Australian east coast to help. He said in a statement he would reach out to Australian national and state leaders to offer more help if needed.

At least 50 homes were damaged or destroyed in New South Wales on Tuesday by wildfires that had burnt into the suburbs of Sydney, Australia's largest city.

A weeklong state of emergency was declared for New South Wales because of the extraordinary fire danger. The emergency declaration gives the Rural Fire Service sweeping powers to control resources and direct other government agencies.

The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the Southern Hemisphere summer, has started early after an unusually warm and dry winter.

Related Stories

Lyn and Peter Iverson with their burnt out office and shed on their property at Half Chain road, Koorainghat, Australia,…
East Asia Pacific
'Leave Now': Australians Urged to Evacuate as 'Catastrophic' Fires Loom
Two Australian states declare a state of emergency
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/11/2019 - 01:55
TOPSHOT - A fire rages in Bobin, 350km north of Sydney on November 9, 2019, as firefighters try to contain dozens of out-of…
East Asia Pacific
Australians Warned of 'catastrophic' Bushfires
As of early Monday, 64 fires were burning the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said in a tweet
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 11/10/2019 - 18:59
A fire bombing helicopter works to contain a bushfire along Old Bar road in Old Bar, New South Wales, Australia November 9,…
East Asia Pacific
Two Dead, Dozens Hurt, 150-plus Homes Lost in Australia Wildfires
The fire danger in New South Wales on Friday reached levels never seen before, fire officials said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 11/09/2019 - 02:07
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage