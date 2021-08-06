East Asia Pacific

Top Diplomats of US, South Korea Discuss Ways to Engage North Korea

By Reuters
August 06, 2021 01:45 AM
A protester holds a banner to oppose planned joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, near the U.S…
A protester holds a banner opposing planned joint military exercises between South Korea and the United States, near the US Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 3, 2021.

SEOUL - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong have discussed efforts to engage with North Korea, including the prospect of humanitarian aid, their offices said Friday.

While the allies both want North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons and end its missile program, they have at times disagreed on the approach, with South Korean President Moon Jae-in keen to build economic ties between the two Koreas while the United States has long insisted on action on denuclearization as a first step.

South Korea's foreign ministry, in a statement on the call between Blinken and Chung, said they had agreed to hold detailed discussions on ways to cooperate with North Korea, including humanitarian cooperation, and continue to make efforts to engage with it.

"The secretary and the minister agreed to continue the coordinated diplomatic efforts ... to make substantial progress toward the goal of complete denuclearization and establishment of lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula," the ministry said.

Blinken confirmed U.S. support for dialogue and engagement between North Korea and South Korea, the U.S. Department of State said in a statement.

Last week, the two Koreas restored hotlines that North Korea severed a year ago and South Korean officials said Moon and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un were seeking to repair strained ties and resume summits.

According to South Korean lawmakers, North Korea is seeking some easing of international sanctions before it resumes negotiations with the United States. But the United States has shown little inclination to ease sanctions before talks over North Korea's nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Nevertheless, South Korea officials have been encouraged by a declaration by the Biden administration, which earlier this year concluded a review of North Korea policy, that it would pursue "practical" diplomacy with North Korea.

Blinken plans to call on Southeast Asian counterparts in a virtual meeting later Friday to fully implement sanctions on North Korea, state department spokesperson Ned Price said Monday.

About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War, which ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty, leaving the peninsula in a technical state of war. 

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un speaks at plenary meeting of 8th central committee of the Workers' Party of Korea
East Asia Pacific
S. Korea Lawmakers: N. Korea Wants Sanctions Eased to Restart Talks With US
South Korea's central bank said last week North Korea's economy suffered its biggest contraction in 23 years in 2020
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 08/03/2021 - 02:15 AM
In this photo provided by South Korea Foreign Ministry, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, right, holds talks with…
East Asia Pacific
South Korea Seeks to Improve Ties Despite North’s Threat
Sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un warned the drills would seriously undermine efforts to restore mutual trust between the Koreas
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 08/02/2021 - 01:06 AM
This handout image obtained on July 30, 2021, courtesy of the US Department of Justice shows oil tanker M/T Courageous docked…
USA
US Seizes Tanker Used to Deliver Oil to North Korea
New York federal judge issues judgment of forfeiture authorizing US to take ownership of M/T Courageous, which is in Cambodia
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 08:52 PM
A visitor views the North Korea side from the Unification Observation Post in Paju South Korea, near the border with North…
East Asia Pacific
North Korea Resumes Dialogue with South. What Happens Next?
The contact is the most significant between the two countries in more than two years
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Mon, 07/26/2021 - 11:48 PM
