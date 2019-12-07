East Asia Pacific

Trump Calls for World Bank to Stop Loaning to China

By Thomson Reuters Foundation
December 07, 2019 08:02 AM
President Donald Trump listens while participating in a "roundtable on small business and red tape reduction accomplishments"…
President Donald Trump listens while participating in a "roundtable on small business and red tape reduction accomplishments" in the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washington, U.S. December 6, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday called for the World Bank to stop loaning money to China, one day after the institution adopted a lending plan to Beijing over Washington's objections.

The World Bank on Thursday adopted a plan to aid China with $1 billion to $1.5 billion in low-interest loans annually through June 2025. The plan calls for lending to "gradually decline" from the previous five-year average of $1.8 billion.

"Why is the World Bank loaning money to China? Can this be possible? China has plenty of money, and if they don't, they create it. STOP!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

"World Bank lending to China has fallen sharply and will continue to reduce as part of our agreement with all our shareholders including the United States," the World Bank said in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We eliminate lending as countries get richer."

Spokespeople for the White House declined to comment on the record.

The World Bank loaned China $1.3 billion in the fiscal 2019 year, which ended on June 30, a decrease from around $2.4 billion in fiscal 2017.

But the fall in the World Bank's loans to China is not swift enough for the Trump administration, which has argued that Beijing is too wealthy for international aid.

 

Default Author Profile
Written By
Thomson Reuters Foundation

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Trump Calls for World Bank to Stop Loaning to China

President Donald Trump listens while participating in a "roundtable on small business and red tape reduction accomplishments"…
East Asia Pacific

Australian Firefighters Confront ‘Mega Blaze’ Near Sydney

Rural Fire Service firefighters control a backburn in an effort to contain an approaching fire near Nattai, southwest of Sydney, Australia, Dec. 7, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Trump and Moon Discuss Maintaining Talks With North: Seoul

Cut-out photos of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, U.S. President Donald Trump, and South Korean President Moon Jae-in,…
Science & Health

Samoa's Measles Death Toll Rises

In this image from video, a red flags hangs outside homes of residents who have not been vaccinated in Apia, Samoa, Thursday,…
East Asia Pacific

Unstoppable ‘Mega fire’ Forms North of Sydney

Fire trucks are seen during a bushfire in Werombi, 50 km southwest of Sydney, Australia, December 6, 2019. AAP Image/Mick…