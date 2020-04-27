East Asia Pacific

Trump Says He Has Good Idea How North Korea's Kim is Doing

By Reuters
April 27, 2020 09:19 PM
President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday,…
President Donald Trump listens to a question in the Rose Garden of the White House, April 27, 2020, in Washington.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he has a good idea how Kim Jong Un is doing and hopes he is fine, after days of speculation over the North Korean leader's health. 

Kim's whereabouts and whether he had a heart procedure have been a subject of intense speculation in recent weeks. Daily NK, a Seoul-based website, reported last week that Kim was recovering after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12, citing one unnamed source in North Korea. Reuters has not been able to confirm the report. 

A special train possibly belonging to Kim was spotted last week at the North Korean resort town of Wonsan, according to satellite images reviewed by 38 North, a Washington-based North Korea monitoring project. 

"I can't tell you exactly," Trump said when asked about Kim's condition at a White House news conference. "Yes, I do have a very good idea, but I can't talk about it now. I just wish him well." 

Trump suggested the mystery would be solved soon. 

"I hope he's fine. I do know how he's doing relatively speaking. We will see - you'll probably be hearing in the not too distant future," Trump said.  

 

Related Stories

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects an air defense unit in western area, North Korea.
East Asia Pacific
Rampant Rumors But Few Facts About Kim Jong Un’s Health  
Experts stress caution amid Kim’s absence 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 07:00
FILE - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. Analysts see her as a possible successor to her brother if he were to become incapacitated or die.
East Asia Pacific
Who is Kim Jong Un’s Sister?
Kim Yo Jong has been quite visible around Kim Jong Un in the past two years, including during high-profile meetings between leaders of the U.S. and North Korea
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Mon, 04/27/2020 - 17:56
FILE - People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Amid Health Rumors, China Sends Team to Advise on Kim Jong Un: Report 
It may be the strongest evidence yet that the North Korea leader is sick 
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 20:38
FILE - People watch a TV broadcast showing a news program reporting about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a file image if him, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, April 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Rumors Fly Amid Scant Info About Kim Jong Un's Health
: North Korean leader has been absent for about two weeks with official media mostly mum
William Gallo
By William Gallo
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 09:06
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Trump Says He Has Good Idea How North Korea's Kim is Doing

President Donald Trump listens to a question as he speaks about the coronavirus in the Rose Garden of the White House, Monday,…
East Asia Pacific

Who is Kim Jong Un’s Sister?

FILE - Kim Yo Jong, sister of North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, March 2, 2019. Analysts see her as a possible successor to her brother if he were to become incapacitated or die.
East Asia Pacific

Chinese Human Rights Lawyer Returns Home after Tortuous Journey

This handout photo taken on April 27, 2020 and released by Wang Qiaoling, shows human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang (C) embracing his wife Li Wenzu and their son after they were reunited in Beijing, China.
Press Freedom

Vietnam Jails Facebook User Over 'Anti-State' Posts 

FILE PHOTO: An internet user browses a Facebook page in Hanoi, Dec. 30, 2015.
East Asia Pacific

Beijing-Based Trio Disappeared for Archiving Censored Coronavirus News 

Medical staff treat COVID-19 coronavirus patients at a hospital in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province, March 19, 2020.

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims