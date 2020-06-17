East Asia Pacific

Trump Signs Sanctions Law Over China's Treatment of Uighurs

By Agence France-Presse
June 17, 2020 06:00 PM
Security cameras are installed above the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Dabancheng, in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 4, 2018.
FILE - Security cameras are seen above the perimeter fence of a facility critics call a re-education camp for Uighurs, in Dabancheng, in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 4, 2018.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday signed into law an act that authorizes sanctions against Chinese officials over the mass incarceration of Uighur Muslims.

Trump's announcement came just as excerpts emerged from an explosive new book by his former national security adviser John Bolton, who said the president told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that he approved of the vast detention camps.

Trump was widely expected to sign the Uighur Human Rights Act, which passed Congress almost unanimously amid wide outrage over China's treatment of the minority.

"The Act holds accountable perpetrators of human rights violations and abuses such as the systematic use of indoctrination camps, forced labor and intrusive surveillance to eradicate the ethnic identity and religious beliefs of Uighurs and other minorities in China," Trump said in a statement.

The legislation requires the U.S. administration to determine which Chinese officials are responsible for the "arbitrary detention, torture and harassment" of Uighurs and other minorities.

The United States would then freeze any assets the officials hold in the world's largest economy and ban their entry into the country.

Trump, while signing the act, objected to a technical aspect of the legislation on his powers as president to terminate sanctions on individuals.

Activists say China has rounded up at least one million Uighurs and other Turkic Muslims and is forcibly homogenizing them in a brainwashing campaign with few modern precedents.

Beijing counters that it is running vocational educational centers that offer an alternative to Islamic extremism.

According to The Washington Post, Bolton in his upcoming book said that Xi explained the issue to Trump, who told him that the detention camps were "exactly the right thing to do."
 

Related Stories

U.S. President Donald Trump, left, conducts a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, May 22, 2018, as then-National Security Adviser John Bolton, right, looks on.
US Politics
Bolton Book Claims Trump Pleaded With China for Re-Election Help
Former White House national security adviser John Bolton makes claim in explosive new book, according to excerpts published Wednesday
AFP logo
ByAgence France-Presse
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 16:04
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo, former national security adviser John Bolton takes part in a discussion on global…
USA
Trump Administration Sues to Delay Release of Bolton Book
The administration contends Bolton did not complete a pre-publication review to ensure the manuscript did not contain classified material
AP logo
ByAssociated Press
Wed, 06/17/2020 - 08:07
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Trump Signs Sanctions Law Over China's Treatment of Uighurs

Security cameras are installed above the perimeter fence of what is officially known as a vocational skills education center in Dabancheng, in Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, China, Sept. 4, 2018.
VOA News on China

China  Rights Lawyer Sentenced to 4 Years Following Secret Trial

Chinese lawyer Yu Wensheng checks on his lawsuits at his office in Beijing, Feb. 24, 2107. A group of Chinese lawyers is suing the governments of Beijing and its surrounding areas for not doing enough to get rid of the smog.
South & Central Asia

India, China Trade Blame After Deadly Border Clash

An Indian army soldier guards atop one of the vehicles as an army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar, India, June 17, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Beijing Outbreak Raises Virus Fears For Rest of World

Residents line up to get tested at a coronavirus testing center set up outside a sports facility in Beijing, Tuesday, June 16,…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Australia’s State Borders Slowly Begin to Reopen After COVID-19

People walk through the Sydney Central railway station in the city centre following the easing of restrictions implemented to…

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims