East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Kills at Least 35, Leaves Dozens Missing in Vietnam

By VOA News
October 29, 2020 10:53 AM
A man bikes past a broken sign as the Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam's coast in Binh Chau village, Quang Ngai province October…
A man bikes past a broken sign as the Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam's coast in Binh Chau village, Quang Ngai province, Oct. 28, 2020.

A powerful typhoon in Vietnam has killed at least 35 people and left more than 50 missing, state media reported. At least 1.7 million people were left without power, as the typhoon set off landslides.

Officials said Typhoon Molave was the most powerful storm to strike the Southeast Asian country in 20 years. As it made landfall Wednesday, it ravaged a central area of the country that was already reeling from weeks of torrential rains that killed at least 160 people.

A view of Quang Tri from a hotel rooftop.
New Storm Bears Down on Flood-Damaged Central Vietnam
Two typhoons this month have already killed 130 and destroyed homes and agriculture

Hundreds of military personnel with heavy machinery were deployed to remote areas of Quang Nam province, where landslides killed at least 19 people and left 12 others missing.

Eight bodies were recovered Thursday morning in the province’s Tra Van village, where a hillside collapsed on houses, according to the Vietnam News Agency. About 45 kilometers away in Tra Leng village, eight more bodies were recovered after another landslide buried a community with several houses where about 45 people lived.

Another section of the hillside collapsed into a torrent of mud in the nearby Phuoc Loc district, killing three people.

Twelve fishermen were also killed after their boats sank Wednesday, as the typhoon approached with winds of up to 150 kilometers per hour.

Officials said the death toll in the country could rise because some regions have been unable to report casualties and details of damage. 

Officials also said at least 40,000 people were evacuated to emergency shelters and that workplaces and schools were closed to prevent more casualties.

Related Stories

A view of Quang Tri from a hotel rooftop.
East Asia Pacific
New Storm Bears Down on Flood-Damaged Central Vietnam
Two typhoons this month have already killed 130 and destroyed homes and agriculture
Default Author Profile
By Hugh Bohane
Tue, 10/27/2020 - 01:25 PM
A boy gets food donation from a volunteer at a flooded area in Quang Binh province, Vietnam October 22, 2020. Picture taken…
East Asia Pacific
Vietnam Ready To Evacuate 1.3 Million People As Typhoon Approaches
It will be the fourth storm to hit Vietnam in a tumultuous month during which floods and landslides have killed 130 people and left 20 missing in the central region
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 10/26/2020 - 12:38 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Kills at Least 35, Leaves Dozens Missing in Vietnam

A man bikes past a broken sign as the Typhoon Molave lashes Vietnam's coast in Binh Chau village, Quang Ngai province October…
East Asia Pacific

Pompeo Says China is ‘Gravest Threat to Future of Religious Freedom' in Jakarta

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, and General Secretary of Nahdlatul Ulama Yahya Cholil Staquf hold a discussion at…
East Asia Pacific

Rooster Kills Philippine Police Chief in Freak Accident

FILE - Roosters participate in a traditional Malagasy cockfighting contest in Ambohimangakely near Madagascar's capital Antananarivo.
USA

FBI Arrests Five People in China’s ‘Operation Fox Hunt'

FBI Director Christopher Wray listens during a virtual news conference at the Department of Justice, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020…
East Asia Pacific

North Koreans Focus on Telling Their Own Stories in the South

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims