East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Phanfone ruining Christmas for thousands of Filipinos

By Agence France-Presse
December 24, 2019 12:17 PM
Residents rest in an evacuation centre, as typhoon Phanfone makes landfall, in Borongan, Eastern Samar province, central…
Residents rest in an evacuation centre, as typhoon Phanfone makes landfall, in Borongan, Eastern Samar province, central Philippines, Dec. 24, 2019.

MANILA - Typhoon Phanfone smashed into the central Philippines on Tuesday, leaving thousands of people unable to get home for the Christmas holidays and forcing many others to evacuate in the face of the onslaught.

The tropical storm was upgraded to a typhoon shortly before it made landfall on Christmas Eve in the mainly Catholic nation, but early reports indicate there had been no casualties so far.

It struck the southern tip of the impoverished island of Samar in the afternoon with gusts of up to 150 kilometers (90 miles) an hour that snapped branches off trees and knocked down power pylons and mobile phone relay towers.

"[There are] no signs of heavy damage except for houses made of light materials," Ben Evardone, the governor of Eastern Samar province, told AFP, adding there were no casualties there.

Just under 1,700 people were evacuated from coastal areas as well as those prone to flooding and landslides, according to early official tallies seen by AFP.

"Some families are reluctant to evacuate because they want to celebrate Christmas at home, but local officials will force them out if they refuse to heed our warnings," regional civil defense official Reyden Cabrigas earlier told AFP.

The state weather service said homes made of wood, straw or bamboo risked "heavy damage," though there were so far no reports of giant waves crashing onto coastal communities as the state weather service earlier warned.

Phanfone, Laotian for "animal," was forecast to cut across the central islands through Christmas Day Wednesday before roaring out to the South China Sea.

All boats on the storm's projected path through the central islands were ordered to stay in port and many commercial flights were cancelled, stranding thousands of people who were trooping to their hometowns.

Though much weaker, Phanfone was tracking a similar path as Super Typhoon Haiyan — the country's deadliest cyclone on record which left more than 7,300 people dead or missing in 2013.

More than 23,000 ferry passengers trying to get home for the Christmas holidays have been stranded at ports as shipping shut down, the coast guard said Tuesday.

The state weather service said Phanfone would bring moderate to strong winds over the capital Manila on Christmas Day.

The Philippines is the first major landmass facing the Pacific cyclone belt.

As such, the archipelago gets hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year.

Strong winds and associated dangers such as floods, landslides, and — more rarely — giant walls of seawater kill scores of people each year, wipe out harvests and destroy roads, bridges, power lines and other infrastructure.

A July 2019 study by the Manila-based Asian Development Bank said the most frequent storms lop one percent off the Philippine economic output, with the stronger ones cutting output by nearly three percent.

 

 

 

Related Stories

In this photo provided by the Philippine Red Cross, a Christmas tree and other debris lie on the ground inside a building after a strong earthquake shook Digos, Davao del Sur province, southern Philippines, Dec. 15, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Strong Quake Kills 1, Collapses Building in Philippines
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said the magnitude 6.9 quake struck an area about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) northwest of Padada town in Davao del Sur province
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 12/15/2019 - 04:36
Golden Rice, left, contains beta carotene, the same vitamin A precursor that makes carrots orange. (Credit - IRRI)
Science & Health
Philippines Approves GMO Rice to Fight Malnutrition
It's the first genetically modified organism designed to fight a public health issue to get a green light from food safety officials in the developing world
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 15:55
National Burueau Investigation (NBI) agents escort Andal Ampatuan Jr (C), prime suspect in Philippines' worst political massacre to court in Manila, 5 Jan 2010
East Asia Pacific
Court Convicts Masterminds of 2009 Philippines Massacre
Judgment includes life sentence for members of Ampatuan family
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 03:33
AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

Typhoon Phanfone ruining Christmas for thousands of Filipinos

Residents rest in an evacuation centre, as typhoon Phanfone makes landfall, in Borongan, Eastern Samar province, central…
USA

Trump says US Ready to Deal with N. Korean 'Christmas Gift'

President Donald Trump speaks during a Christmas Eve video teleconference with members of the military at his Mar-a-Lago estate…
East Asia Pacific

Analysts: Xi's Praise of Loyal Macau Won’t Appeal to Hong Kong, Taiwan

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks at a ceremony to inaugurate the fifth-term government of Macau Special Administrative…
East Asia Pacific

Russia Frees 24 Japanese Fishermen Seized Near Disputed Islands

FILE - Kunashiri Island, one of four islands known as the Southern Kuriles in Russia and Northern Territories in Japan
East Asia Pacific

Aussie PM: Some Volunteer Firefighters to Receive Paid Leave

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is briefed by NSW RFS Commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons in the NSW Rural Fire Service control room in Sydney, Dec. 22, 2019.