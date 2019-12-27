East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Abuses Against Myanmar's Rohingya

By Associated Press
December 27, 2019 09:36 PM
Displaced Rohingya are seen in a fenced-in camp during a government-organized media tour to a no-man's land between Myanmar and Bangladesh, near Taungpyolatyar village, Maung Daw, northern Rakhine State, Myanmar, June 29, 2018.
FILE - Displaced Rohingya are seen in a fenced-in camp during a government-organized media tour to a no-man's land between Myanmar and Bangladesh, near Taungpyolatyar village, Maung Daw, northern Rakhine State, Myanmar, June 29, 2018.

UNITED NATIONS - The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Friday strongly condemning human rights abuses against Myanmar's Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, including arbitrary arrests, torture, rape and deaths in detention. 
 
The 193-member world body voted 134-9 with 28 abstentions in favor of the resolution, which also calls on Myanmar's government to take urgent measures to combat incitement of hatred against the Rohingya and other minorities in Rakhine, Kachin and Shan states. 
 
General Assembly resolutions are not legally binding but they do reflect world opinion. 
 
Buddhist-majority Myanmar has long considered the Rohingya to be ``Bengalis`` from Bangladesh, even though their families have lived in the country for generations. Nearly all have been denied citizenship since 1982, effectively rendering them stateless, and they are also denied freedom of movement and other basic rights. 

A boy searches for useful items among the ashes of burnt down dwellings after a fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's western Rakhine State near Sittwe, May 3, 2016.
FILE - A boy searches for useful items among the ashes of burned dwellings after a fire destroyed shelters at a camp for internally displaced Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar's western Rakhine State near Sittwe, May 3, 2016.

The long-simmering Rohingya crisis exploded on August 25, 2017, when Myanmar's military launched what it called a clearance campaign in Rakhine in response to an attack by a Rohingya insurgent group. The campaign led to the mass Rohingya exodus to Bangladesh and to accusations that security forces committed mass rapes and killings and burned thousands of homes. 

Myanmar response

Myanmar's U.N. ambassador, Hau Do Suan, called the resolution ``another classic example of double-standards [and] selective and discriminatory application of human rights norms,`` designed ``to exert unwanted political pressure on Myanmar.'' 
 
He said the resolution did not attempt to find a solution to the complex situation in Rakhine state and did not recognize government efforts to address the challenges. 
 
The resolution, the ambassador said, ``will sow seeds of distrust and will create further polarization of different communities in the region.” 

Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Rafiqur Rahman
FILE - Rohingya refugees gather to mark the second anniversary of the exodus at the Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, Aug. 25, 2019.

The resolution expresses alarm at the influx of Rohingya Muslims into neighboring Bangladesh over the last four decades — the total is now 1.1 million, which includes 744,000 who arrived since August 2017 — ``in the aftermath of atrocities committed by the security and armed forces of Myanmar.'' 
 
The assembly also expressed alarm at an independent international fact-finding mission's findings ``of gross human rights violations and abuses suffered by Rohingya Muslims and other minorities'' by the security forces, which the mission said ``undoubtedly amount to the gravest crimes under international law.'' 

'Deep distress'
 
The resolution called for an immediate cessation of fighting and hostilities. 
 
It reiterated ``deep distress at reports that unarmed individuals in Rakhine state have been and continue to be subjected to the excessive use of forces and violations of international human rights law, international humanitarian law by the military and security and armed forces.'' 
 
And it called for Myanmar's forces to protect all people, and for urgent steps to ensure justice for all rights violations. 
 
The resolution also urged the government ``to expedite efforts to eliminate statelessness and the systematic and institutionalized discrimination'' against the Rohingya and other minorities, to dismantle camps for Rohingyas and others displaced in Rakhine, and ``to create the conditions necessary for the safe, voluntary, dignified and sustainable return of all refugees, including Rohingya Muslim refugees.'' 
 
It noted that the Rohingya have twice refused to return to Myanmar from Bangladesh because of the absence of these conditions. 

Related Stories

Myanmar delegates in a meeting with Rohingyas at Kutupalong camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, December 19, 2019. REUTERS/Rafiqur…
East Asia Pacific
Myanmar-Rohingya Talks Yield No Progress on Repatriation, Refugees Say
Cox's Bazar camp residents tell VOA the Myanmar government still refuses to recognize them as Rohingya or permit UN forces to protect those who return
Default Author Profile
By Mohammed Idris Abdullah
Fri, 12/20/2019 - 11:15
Muslim Rohingya people on a boat cross the river Naf, from Burma into Teknaf, Bangladesh, June 11, 2012.
East Asia Pacific
Almost 200 Rohingya Caught Fleeing Bangladeshi Camps by Boat
The boat seizure came just days after Myanmar's leader and Nobel peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi addressed the UN's top court to deny allegations of a genocidal campaign against the ethnic minority
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Tue, 12/17/2019 - 08:25
Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi at International Court of Justice
East Asia Pacific
Hearings Open at UN Court Over Myanmar's Rohingya Crackdown
Myanmar accused by The Gambia of committing genocide against Rohingya Muslims in 2017 military campaign in Rakhine state; Gambian justice minister urges court to tell Myanmar to 'stop these senseless killings'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 12/10/2019 - 07:21
Rohingya refugee children attend a class to learn Burmese language at a refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, April 9, 2019.
South & Central Asia
Rights Group: Bangladesh Blocking Rohingya Refugee Education
Human Rights Watch says government's curbs on schooling may help drive refugees into the arms of gangs, traffickers and radicals
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Tue, 12/03/2019 - 11:00
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Abuses Against Myanmar's Rohingya

Displaced Rohingya are seen in a fenced-in camp during a government-organized media tour to a no-man's land between Myanmar and Bangladesh, near Taungpyolatyar village, Maung Daw, northern Rakhine State, Myanmar, June 29, 2018.
East Asia Pacific

Australia’s Wildfires Threaten Sydney Water Supplies

A home is seen as smoke from the Grose Valley Fire rises in the distance, at Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, December 21,…
East Asia Pacific

Death Toll Reaches 28 as Philippines Recovers from Christmas Typhoon

Fallen power lines dangle over buildings after Typhoon Phanfone swept through Tanauan, Leyte, in the Philippines December 25,…
East Asia Pacific

Japan’s NHK Sends Erroneous Alert of North Korean ‘Christmas Gift’

People in Seoul, South Korea, watch a TV broadcasting file footage for a news report on North Korea firing an unidentified projectile, Nov. 28, 2019.
East Asia Pacific

Japan to Send Warship, Aircraft to Middle East to Protect Vessels

A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force P-3C Orion arrives on Marine Corps Base Hawaii for Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) military…