East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Growing Repression in Thailand

By Lisa Schlein
December 20, 2020 11:55 AM
Protest leaders wearing crop tops and showing the three-finger salute, pose in front of Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari fashion boutique at Siam Paragon shopping center, as they protest against the monarchy, in Bangkok, Dec. 20, 2020.
Protest leaders wearing crop tops and showing the three-finger salute, pose in front of Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari fashion boutique at Siam Paragon shopping center, as they protest against the monarchy, in Bangkok, Dec. 20, 2020.

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - The Office of the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights is expressing alarm at the growing repression and clampdown on freedom of expression and assembly in Thailand.

In recent weeks, Thai authorities have charged at least 35 protesters, including a 16-year-old student, with defaming the country’s royal family.  A spokeswoman for the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, Ravina Shamdasani, said the juvenile’s arrest is particularly alarming.

She said the young boy was arrested on so-called lese majeste charges after participating in a fashion show mocking the royal family’s fashion style. Lese majeste is a provision of Thailand’s criminal code, that carries sentences of between three and 15 years’ imprisonment for defaming, insulting or threatening the country’s royal family.

Shamdasani said the fashion show was part of a student rally organized as part of mass protests that have been going on for the past four months. Protesters are calling for an overhaul of the government and military as well as reform of the monarchy.

Shamdasani said the students and young boy were just exercising their right of free expression.

“So, to use law, which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years’ imprisonment for this quote-unquote offense does not fit in with Thailand’s obligations under the International Covenant on Political and Civil Rights with regards to the right of freedom of expression,” she said.

FILE - Police detain pro-democracy protester Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2020.
FILE - Police detain pro-democracy protester Jatupat "Pai Dao Din" Boonpattararaksa during a mass rally to call for the ouster of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha's government and reforms in the monarchy, in Bangkok, Thailand, Oct. 13, 2020.

Spokeswoman Shamdasani said Thailand continues to ignore repeated calls from U.N. watchdog groups, including the U.N. Human Rights Committee, to bring its criminal law in line with the country’s international treaty obligations.

“It is extremely disappointing that after a period of two years without any cases, we are suddenly witnessing a large number of cases, and, shockingly, now also against a minor. We also remain concerned that other serious criminal charges are being filed against protesters engaged in peaceful protests in recent months, including charges of sedition and offenses under the Computer Crime Act, she said.

Human Rights Watch has said the Act gives the government broad powers. The measure has been used to silence opposition to the government and monarchy.

The U.N.’s human rights office is calling on the government to stop filing criminal charges against people exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. It says detaining people for exercising these rights constitutes arbitrary arrest or detention, which is prohibited under international human rights law.

 

Related Stories

A woman wearing a face shield votes in the provincial election in Nonthaburi, Thailand
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Holds Provincial Elections in Test of Democracy
Results expected in the evening
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 12/20/2020 - 02:36 AM
Pro-democracy activists wave mobile phones with lights during a demonstration at Kaset intersection, suburbs of Bangkok,…
East Asia Pacific
Thailand's Democratic Reform Drive Goes Local with Provincial Elections
A group of ex-lawmakers barred from public office are backing reformist candidates in local elections long dominated by entrenched family networks
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 05:17 AM
FILE - Youth band Rap Against Dictatorship, who's songs have condemned the military's involvement in government, perform in Bangkok, Thailand, Feb. 23, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
Thailand Rap Group Pens Soundtrack to Pro-Democracy Protests
In 'Reform,' Rap Against Dictatorship takes aim at both Thailand's military-backed government and its once untouchable monarchy
Default Author Profile
By Zsombor Peter
Tue, 12/01/2020 - 08:46 AM
A photo taken with a tilt-shift lens shows protesters dressed in dinosaur costumes, which pro-democracy activists said represent the older generation of Thai politicians, during a 'Bad Student' rally in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 21, 2020.
East Asia Pacific
Thai 'Bad Students' Slam Government as 'Dinosaurs'
Youth protests continue as a kingdom bitterly divided by age, politics and attitudes toward its rulers lurches deeper into crisis
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 11/21/2020 - 11:39 AM
Lisa Schlein
By
Lisa Schlein
Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from Geneva.

Child Marriage

East Asia Pacific

UN Condemns Growing Repression in Thailand

Protest leaders wearing crop tops and showing the three-finger salute, pose in front of Thailand's Princess Sirivannavari fashion boutique at Siam Paragon shopping center, as they protest against the monarchy, in Bangkok, Dec. 20, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

One Year on, Wuhan Residents Share Lockdown Memories, Hopes for 2021

Duan Ling and her husband Fang Yushun walk on a street, almost a year after the global outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Wuhan
East Asia Pacific

Thailand Holds Provincial Elections in Test of Democracy

A woman wearing a face shield votes in the provincial election in Nonthaburi, Thailand
COVID-19 Pandemic

Halal Status of COVID-19 Vaccine Worries Muslims

A man leaves as 'halal' logo of Indonesian Ulema Council is displayed on the facade of a restaurant in Jakarta, Indonesia,…
East Asia Pacific

Taiwan Sends Ships, Aircraft as Chinese Carrier Passes Island 

Taiwan strait

Locked up in China - The Plight of Xinjiang's Muslims